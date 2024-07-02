Portugal vs France: How to watch live, stream link, team news, prediction

Portugal and France collide in a mouthwatering EURO 2024 quarterfinal in Hamburg on Friday, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe center stage once again.

Roberto Martinez’s Portugal squeezed past Slovenia on penalty kicks in the last 16 as Ronaldo had his penalty kick in extra time saved, which led to him being in tears, but Portugal’s hero on the night was goalkeeper Diogo Costa who saved all three of Slovenia’s spot kicks in the shootout. This Portugal side are supremely talented and even though Ronaldo is still their main man up top, they have so many other talents in Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Diogo Jota and Rafael Leao buzzing around to support their veteran talisman.

France were sluggish but got there in the end against Belgium in the last 16 as Didier Deschamps’ side have yet to hit their best form. They have two own goals and a penalty kick to their name through their opening four games of the tournament as all eyes will be on Kylian Mbappe as he’s yet to really hit top form after suffering a broken nose. France have looked solid defensively with N’Golo Kante and William Saliba excellent and it feels like this game, a repeat of the EURO 2016 final, will be won in midfield.

How to watch Portugal vs France, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Friday (July 5)

Stadium: Volksparkstadion, Hamburg

How to watch on TV, stream in USA: Fox Sports

Portugal team news, focus

The main issue for Portugal is that they have to stop giving up big chances on the counter. It has happened all tournament long and Costa bailed them out against Slovenia. Veteran defender Pepe has been excellent and he will probably start again due to a lack of central defensive options. Portugal have so many attacking options with Joao Felix, Pedro Neto and Goncalo Ramos not even getting off the bench in the last 16.

France team news, focus

There will be at least one change for Deschamps as Adrien Rabiot is suspended for this quarterfinal due to yellow card accumulation. That means Eduardo Camavinga is likely to start in central midfield alongside Kante and Aurelien Tchouameni. France’s back four is extremely solid, while Mike Maignan made some big stops in goal against Belgium. The key for France is continuing to create big chances and the next step is now being more clinical and getting Mbappe on the ball as much as possible with Antoine Griezmann nearby.

Portugal vs France prediction

This feels like a game too far for Portugal. They have supreme quality in attack but so do France and Les Bleus look more solid defensively too. Portugal 0-1 France.