Spain vs Germany: How to watch live, stream link, team news, prediction

The two best teams at EURO 2024 so far collide in the quarterfinals in Stuttgart on Friday, as hosts Germany square off with red-hot Spain.

[ MORE: EURO 2024 schedule, bracket ]

Spain won all three of their group stage games and brushed aside Georgia in the last 16 (despite an early scare) as Luis de la Fuente’s free-flowing side are brave, relentless and create so many chances. Youngsters Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams and Pedri are the attacking heartbeat of this side, while Rodri knits everything together in midfield. Spain will take some beating and their only Achilles heel appears to be defending counters as they throw so many players forward.

Germany rode their luck against Denmark in the last 16 but got their in the end as Musiala, Havertz and substitute Wirtz overpowered the Danes. Julian Nagelsmann will be concerned with some of the defending he’s seen in their games against Switzerland and Denmark but Germany still ooze quality in midfield with Kroos and Gundogan in control. The hosts will be expected to step it up a gear in Stuttgart but this quarterfinal may well be the game between the two best teams in the competition.

How to watch Spain vs Germany, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12pm ET, Friday (July 5)

Stadium: Stuttgart Arena

How to watch on TV, stream in USA: Fox Sports

Spain team news, focus

There are no suspension issues for Spain and only Nacho and Ayoze Perez had slight injury issues and both were unused substitutes against Georgia. There really aren’t many selection dilemmas for Luis de la Fuente as his starting team is playing well, while the likes of Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres and Joselu are all playing well off the bench when called upon.

Germany team news, focus

Jonathan Tah is back from suspension and should come back in at center back, while Florian Wirtz did well off the bench and could replace Leroy Sane on the wing. Kai Havertz continues to be under pressure for his starting spot with Niclas Fullkrug playing so well off the bench, but Havertz was very good against Denmark and will surely start again.

Spain vs Germany prediction

This feels like it will be a very close game but Spain may just wear down Germany with their fluid system, runs off the ball and supreme passing. Spain 2-1 Germany.