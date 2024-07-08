Netherlands vs England: How to watch live, stream link, team news, prediction

England entered EURO 2024 as favorites and were supposed to be in the semifinals, where they’ll face a Netherlands side that flew under the radar before the tournament but has been one of the most consistent sides since it began.

The only constant for England has been narrow escapes in the knockout rounds and constant criticism the world over, as Gareth Southgate’s side is five games into EURO 2024 and yet to turn in a 90-minute performance befitting their incredible quality and depth. Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane scored in the final minute of stoppage time and the first minute of extra time, respectively, to sneak past Slovakia in the round of 16, before Bukayo Saka bagged an 80th-minute equalizer to help England get to the penalty shootout and beat Switzerland in the quarterfinal.

On one hand, the Netherlands are yet to play a giant in the knockout rounds, beating Romania and Turkiye to reach the semis. On the other hand, so are England, and the Dutch have at least looked dominant and explosive at one point in this tournament. Cody Gakpo is tied with three other players in the Golden Boot race, but is the only one on three goals still playing. Teammate Donyell Malen, alongside Bellingham and Kane for England, is just behind Gakpo with two goals.

How to watch Netherlands vs England, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Wednesday (July 10)

Stadium: Westfalenstadion, Dortmund

How to watch on TV, stream in USA: Fox Sports

Netherlands team news, focus

21-year-old Xavi Simons set up two of Gakpo’s three goals and has three total assists at EURO 2024. Manchester City’s Nathan Ake assisted Gakpo’s other goal while playing left back, but it’s Denzel Dumfries at right back who continues to provide the width (and the pace) out wide. Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven has been a frequent late-game security sub for Ronald Koeman’s side and made an incredible block to deny Turkiye a stoppage-time equalizer in the quarterfinals.

England team news, focus

Marc Guehi is expected to reclaim his starting spot alongside John Stones after he was suspended against Switzerland for yellow-card accumulation, though there remains some mystery over a three- or four-man backline. Kobbie Mainoo started for the second straight game alongside Declan Rice in midfield (Trent Alexander-Arnold started the first two games before Connor Gallagher had his chance in the group-stage finale against Slovenia. From there, the only other question is whether or not Kieran Trippier will remain at left back, or might Southgate gamble and pick Luke Shaw, who played 42 minutes off the bench on Saturday after being out since February due to injury.

Netherlands vs England prediction

In their worst and most desperate moments at this tournament, it was three of England’s brightest stars who rose to the occasion and saved the day. They will be buoyed by that, and it’ll be back-to-back appearance in the European Champions final for the Three Lions. Netherlands 1-2 England.