World Athletics
World Athletics Ultimate Championship to debut in 2026
TENNIS-FRA-OPEN-2024
Novak Djokovic goes the distance (again) at French Open
nbc_moto_hangtown250recap_240601.jpg
Motocross 2024 Hangtown 250 points, results: Haiden Deegan, Tom Vialle split motos
nbc_roto_rwbasevladatthird_240603.jpg
Jays moving Guerrero to third as trade showcase?
nbc_roto_rwbasecolenews_240603.jpg
How Yankees may approach Cole ahead of rehab start
nbc_csu_lawrencev2_240603.jpg
Simms' '24 Top 40 QBs: No. 11, Trevor Lawrence

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
World Athletics
World Athletics Ultimate Championship to debut in 2026
TENNIS-FRA-OPEN-2024
Novak Djokovic goes the distance (again) at French Open
nbc_moto_hangtown250recap_240601.jpg
Motocross 2024 Hangtown 250 points, results: Haiden Deegan, Tom Vialle split motos
nbc_roto_rwbasevladatthird_240603.jpg
Jays moving Guerrero to third as trade showcase?
nbc_roto_rwbasecolenews_240603.jpg
How Yankees may approach Cole ahead of rehab start
nbc_csu_lawrencev2_240603.jpg
Simms' '24 Top 40 QBs: No. 11, Trevor Lawrence

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
EURO 2024 predictions: Group stage winners, finalists, top scorer + odds

  
Published June 3, 2024 02:44 PM

The eyes of the world will be trained on huge international tournaments this summer, from the Olympics to the Copa America and EURO 2024.

That last one takes place in Germany, and the hosts will be among several sides who fancy their chances of emerging with the title of European champions.

[ MORE: EURO 2024 schedule | EURO 2024 squads ]

But who do we think will win it?

Below we’ve consulted our crystal balls to see who’s going to win their groups and knockout round games to get to the final come July 14 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

We’ve also had a go at the possible winners of the Player of the Tournament, Top Scorer, and Team of the Tournament.

Read on...

Mykhailo Mudryk of Ukraine (L), Harry Kane of England (C),...

WROCLAW, POLAND - 2023/09/09: Mykhailo Mudryk of Ukraine (L), Harry Kane of England (C), and Georgiy Sudakov of Ukraine (R) in action during the European Championship 2024-Qualifying round Match between Ukraine and England at Tarczynski Arena. Final score; Ukraine 1:1 England. (Photo by Grzegorz Wajda/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

EURO 2024 group stage predictions

Group A
Germany
Switzerland
Hungary
Scotland

Group B
Spain
Italy
Croatia
Albania

Group C
England
Denmark
Serbia
Slovenia

Group D
France
Netherlands
Poland
Austria

Group E
Belgium
Ukraine
Slovakia
Romania

Group F
Portugal
Turkiye
Czechia
Georgia

EURO 2024 knockout round predictions

Round of 16

Germany 2-1 Denmark
Switzerland 0-1 Italy
Spain 1-2 Hungary
England 3-0 Poland
Portugal 2-0 Serbia
Netherlands 1-2 Ukraine
Belgium 2-2 (pens) Croatia
France 4-1 Turkiye

Quarterfinals

Germany 2-0 Hungary
Portugal 1-2 Ukraine
Belgium 1-2 France
England 1-1 (pens) Italy

Semifinals

Germany 2-1 Ukraine
France 1-0 Italy

EURO 2024 final predictions

Third-place game

Ukraine 1-0 Italy

Final

Germany 1-3 France

EURO 2024 odds: Tournament winner (Betting odds provided by our partner, BetMGM)

BetMGM is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on BetMGM for the first time after clicking our links.

England: +275
France: +350
Germany: +500
Spain: +800
Portugal: +800
Italy: +1600
Netherlands: +1800
Belgium: +1800
Croatia: +3300
Denmark: +4000
Switzerland: +5000
Austria: +5000
Turkiye: +5000
Serbia: +5000
Hungary: +8000
Scotland: +10000
Czechia: +10000
Poland: +10000
Ukraine: +10000
Romania: +15000
Slovenia: +20000
Albania: +30000
Slovakia: +30000
Georgia: +50000

EURO 2024 Top Scorer prediction

1. Kylian Mbappe
2. Harry Kane
3. Kai Havertz

EURO 2024 Player of the Tournament prediction

1. Kylian Mbappe
2. Eduardo Camavinga
3. Andriy Lunin

EURO 2024 Team of the Tournament prediction

Andriy Lunin, William Saliba, Alessandro Bastoni, Antonio Rudiger, Eduardo Camavinga, Declan Rice, Nico Barella, Toni Kroos, Viktor Tsyganov, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe