EURO 2024 predictions: Group stage winners, finalists, top scorer + odds
The eyes of the world will be trained on huge international tournaments this summer, from the Olympics to the Copa America and EURO 2024.
That last one takes place in Germany, and the hosts will be among several sides who fancy their chances of emerging with the title of European champions.
[ MORE: EURO 2024 schedule | EURO 2024 squads ]
But who do we think will win it?
Below we’ve consulted our crystal balls to see who’s going to win their groups and knockout round games to get to the final come July 14 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.
We’ve also had a go at the possible winners of the Player of the Tournament, Top Scorer, and Team of the Tournament.
Read on...
EURO 2024 group stage predictions
Group A
Germany
Switzerland
Hungary
Scotland
Group B
Spain
Italy
Croatia
Albania
Group C
England
Denmark
Serbia
Slovenia
Group D
France
Netherlands
Poland
Austria
Group E
Belgium
Ukraine
Slovakia
Romania
Group F
Portugal
Turkiye
Czechia
Georgia
EURO 2024 knockout round predictions
Round of 16
Germany 2-1 Denmark
Switzerland 0-1 Italy
Spain 1-2 Hungary
England 3-0 Poland
Portugal 2-0 Serbia
Netherlands 1-2 Ukraine
Belgium 2-2 (pens) Croatia
France 4-1 Turkiye
Quarterfinals
Germany 2-0 Hungary
Portugal 1-2 Ukraine
Belgium 1-2 France
England 1-1 (pens) Italy
Semifinals
Germany 2-1 Ukraine
France 1-0 Italy
EURO 2024 final predictions
Third-place game
Ukraine 1-0 Italy
Final
Germany 1-3 France
EURO 2024 odds: Tournament winner (Betting odds provided by our partner, BetMGM)
BetMGM is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on BetMGM for the first time after clicking our links.
England: +275
France: +350
Germany: +500
Spain: +800
Portugal: +800
Italy: +1600
Netherlands: +1800
Belgium: +1800
Croatia: +3300
Denmark: +4000
Switzerland: +5000
Austria: +5000
Turkiye: +5000
Serbia: +5000
Hungary: +8000
Scotland: +10000
Czechia: +10000
Poland: +10000
Ukraine: +10000
Romania: +15000
Slovenia: +20000
Albania: +30000
Slovakia: +30000
Georgia: +50000
EURO 2024 Top Scorer prediction
1. Kylian Mbappe
2. Harry Kane
3. Kai Havertz
EURO 2024 Player of the Tournament prediction
1. Kylian Mbappe
2. Eduardo Camavinga
3. Andriy Lunin
EURO 2024 Team of the Tournament prediction
Andriy Lunin, William Saliba, Alessandro Bastoni, Antonio Rudiger, Eduardo Camavinga, Declan Rice, Nico Barella, Toni Kroos, Viktor Tsyganov, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe