EURO 2024 predictions: Group stage winners, finalists, top scorer + odds

The eyes of the world will be trained on huge international tournaments this summer, from the Olympics to the Copa America and EURO 2024.

That last one takes place in Germany, and the hosts will be among several sides who fancy their chances of emerging with the title of European champions.

But who do we think will win it?

Below we’ve consulted our crystal balls to see who’s going to win their groups and knockout round games to get to the final come July 14 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

We’ve also had a go at the possible winners of the Player of the Tournament, Top Scorer, and Team of the Tournament.

Read on...

EURO 2024 group stage predictions

Group A

Germany

Switzerland

Hungary

Scotland

Group B

Spain

Italy

Croatia

Albania

Group C

England

Denmark

Serbia

Slovenia

Group D

France

Netherlands

Poland

Austria

Group E

Belgium

Ukraine

Slovakia

Romania

Group F

Portugal

Turkiye

Czechia

Georgia

EURO 2024 knockout round predictions

Round of 16

Germany 2-1 Denmark

Switzerland 0-1 Italy

Spain 1-2 Hungary

England 3-0 Poland

Portugal 2-0 Serbia

Netherlands 1-2 Ukraine

Belgium 2-2 (pens) Croatia

France 4-1 Turkiye

Quarterfinals

Germany 2-0 Hungary

Portugal 1-2 Ukraine

Belgium 1-2 France

England 1-1 (pens) Italy

Semifinals

Germany 2-1 Ukraine

France 1-0 Italy

EURO 2024 final predictions

Third-place game

Ukraine 1-0 Italy

Final

Germany 1-3 France

England: +275

France: +350

Germany: +500

Spain: +800

Portugal: +800

Italy: +1600

Netherlands: +1800

Belgium: +1800

Croatia: +3300

Denmark: +4000

Switzerland: +5000

Austria: +5000

Turkiye: +5000

Serbia: +5000

Hungary: +8000

Scotland: +10000

Czechia: +10000

Poland: +10000

Ukraine: +10000

Romania: +15000

Slovenia: +20000

Albania: +30000

Slovakia: +30000

Georgia: +50000

EURO 2024 Top Scorer prediction

1. Kylian Mbappe

2. Harry Kane

3. Kai Havertz

EURO 2024 Player of the Tournament prediction

1. Kylian Mbappe

2. Eduardo Camavinga

3. Andriy Lunin

EURO 2024 Team of the Tournament prediction

Andriy Lunin, William Saliba, Alessandro Bastoni, Antonio Rudiger, Eduardo Camavinga, Declan Rice, Nico Barella, Toni Kroos, Viktor Tsyganov, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe