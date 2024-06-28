 Skip navigation
2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft - First Round
San Jose Sharks select Boston University center Macklin Celebrini with No. 1 pick in NHL draft
MLB: Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies
Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber placed on injured list by the Phillies
Travelers Championship - Round Three
Two-time champion Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay highlight John Deere Classic field

Top Clips

Bhatia feeling comfortable at Rocket Mortgage
Bhatia feeling comfortable at Rocket Mortgage
Hull, Hall staying entertained at Dow Championship
Hull, Hall staying entertained at Dow Championship
HLs: van Rooyen surges up leaderboard in Detroit
HLs: van Rooyen surges up leaderboard in Detroit

France vs Belgium: How to watch live, stream link, team news, prediction

  
Published June 28, 2024 07:37 PM

Can France’s stagnant attack snap to life against a Belgium side who look capable but have also struggled to score in Germany at EURO 2024?

One of the most tantalizing match-ups of EURO 2024’s Round of 16 hits Dusseldorf on Monday when Les Bleus look to get back amongst the goals — multiple — against the Red Devils on Belgium.

[ MORE: EURO 2024 schedule, bracket ]

France have scored just twice in the tournament — an own goal and a penalty — but have Kylian Mbappe back in the fold after a broken nose late in the group stage opener against Austria.

Mbappe’s cross produced the own goal versus Austria and he converted the penalty in the group finale.

Belgium have two clean sheets to their name after losing 1-0 in their tournament opener versus Slovakia. But they’ll also be keenly aware that they emerged from their group on goal difference given all four teams claimed four points from three games.

How to watch France vs Belgium, stream link and start time

Kick off: Monday (July 1), Noon ET

Stadium: Dusseldorf

How to watch on TV in USA: Fox Sports

France team news, focus

The talk often centers on Mbappe, but central midfielder N’Golo Kante and center back William Saliba have looked strong, as has goalkeeper Mike Maignan. France’s success may ride as much on its ability to stifle teams as the punch of Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, and Co.

Belgium team news, focus

Youri Tielemans and Kevin De Bruyne are the Red Devils’ goal scorers, and ‘KDB’ has been threatening often. Romelu Lukaku has had multiple big chances and even goals denied him by VAR.

France vs Belgium prediction

Could an upset be in the cards? Can Belgium’s golden generation keep the clock turned back for a few weeks? France 1-2 Belgium.