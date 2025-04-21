Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025: How to watch, format, teams and prize money
The PGA Tour contests this week its lone, official team event, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Here’s some need-to-know information:
When and where is the Zurich Classic of New Orleans?
April 24-27 at TPC Louisiana (par 72, 7,425 yards) in Avondale, Louisiana.
How to watch the Zurich Classic of New Orleans
(All times EDT)
Thursday, April 24
- 3-6PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
Friday, April 25
- 3-6PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
Saturday, April 26
- 1-3PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
- 3-6PM: CBS
Sunday, April 27
- 1-3PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
- 3-6PM: CBS
This week’s TV times: LPGA’s Chevron Championship and more
What are the teams at this year’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans?
There are 160 players comprising 80 two-man teams:
- Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry
- Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama
- Billy Horschel and Tom Hoge
- Robert MacIntyre and Thomas Detry
- Will Zalatoris and Nick Dunlap
- Nicolai Højgaard and Rasmus Højgaard
- Matt Fitzpatrick and Alex Fitzpatrick
- Wyndham Clark and Taylor Moore
- Zach Johnson and Ryan Palmer
- Charley Hoffman and Nick Watney
- Kevin Kisner and Greyson Sigg
- Brandt Snedeker and Chez Reavie
- Sahith Theegala and Aaron Rai
- Sepp Straka and Brice Garnett
- Akshay Bhatia and Carson Young
- Gary Woodland and Lee Hodges
- Adam Svensson and Cam Davis
- Nico Echavarria and Max Greyserman
- Quade Cummins and Chris Gotterup
- Nick Hardy and Davis Riley
- Joe Highsmith and Alejandro Tosti
- Si Woo Kim and Sangmoon Bae
- Patton Kizzire and Ben Kohles
- Frankie Capan III and Jake Knapp
- Henrik Norlander and Luke List
- Russell Knox and Peter Malnati
- Matt McCarty and Mason Andersen
- Matthieu Pavon and Victor Perez
- J.T. Poston and Keith Mitchell
- Aaron Rai and Sahith Theegala
- Adam Hadwin and Nick Taylor
- Erik van Rooyen and Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Jhonattan Vegas and Kevin Yu
- Michael Thorbjornsen and Karl Vilips
- Camilo Villegas and Luke Donald
- Matt Wallace and Thorbjørn Olesen
- Greyson Sigg and Kevin Kisner
- Zach Johnson and Kevin Kisner
- Brandt Snedeker and Chez Reavie
- Troy Merritt and Robert Streb
- Chesson Hadley and Jonathan Byrd
- Yannik Paul and Jeremy Paul
- Eric Cole and Sam Saunders
- Ben Taylor and David Skinns
- Jordan Smith and Laurie Canter
- Adam Schenk and Tyler Duncan
- Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak
- Mark Hubbard and Ryan Brehm
- Beau Hossler and Andrew Putnam
- Justin Lower and Chad Ramey
- Doug Ghim and Chan Kim
- Patrick Fishburn and Zac Blair
- Sam Stevens and Max McGreevy
- Rico Hoey and Sam Ryder
- Charley Hoffman and Nick Watney
- Ryo Hisatsune and Takumi Kanaya
- Chandler Phillips and Jacob Bridgeman
- David Lipsky and Dylan Wu
- Vince Whaley and Anders Albertson
- Mac Meissner and Noah Goodwin
- Ben Silverman and Sami Valimaki
- Nate Lashley and Hayden Springer
- Garrick Higgo and Ryan Fox
- Joseph Bramlett and Alex Smalley
- Joel Dahmen and Harry Higgs
- Bud Cauley and Kevin Tway
- Trey Mullinax and Robby Shelton
- Will Gordon and Matthew Riedel
- Ryan Gerard and Danny Walker
- Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo
- Kris Ventura and Antoine Rozner
- Jesper Svensson and Niklas Norgaard
- Steven Fisk and Tim Widing
- Kevin Roy and Trevor Cone
- Lanto Griffin and Cameron Champ
- Ricky Castillo and William Mouw
- Jackson Suber and Pierceson Coody
- Will Chandler and Matt NeSmith
- Paul Peterson and Thomas Rosenmueller
- Matteo Manassero and Cristobal Del Solar
- John Pak and Taylor Montgomery
- Kaito Onishi and Rikuya Hoshino
- Taylor Dickson and Trace Crowe
- Hayden Buckley and Braden Thornberry
- Martin Laird and Bill Haas
How are the Zurich Classic of New Orleans teams determined?
The Tour goes down its priority rankings. Players who commit to the tournament get to choose their partner as long as they have some kind of PGA Tour status or receive a sponsor exemption.
What is the Zurich Classic of New Orleans format?
The teams will compete in fourballs (best ball) in Rounds 1 and 3, and in foursomes (alternate shot) in Rounds 2 and 4.
Is there a cut at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans?
Yes. The top 33 teams and ties after 36 holes will qualify for the final two rounds.
What happens if there is a playoff after 72 holes?
The teams will compete in sudden-death, alternating formats (foursomes on the first extra hole; fourballs on the second extra hole; so forth).
What is the prize money and what do the Zurich Classic of New Orleans winners receive?
Both men on the winning team will get a two-year exemption on Tour and spots in the PGA Championship as well as next year’s Sentry and Players Championship. It counts as an official Tour win for both players, though, no Official World Golf Ranking points are given.
Players will be paid out in an every-two-spots manner. So the winning team will evenly split first- and second-place earnings and first- and second-place FedExCup points (400 for each winner). The purse is $9.2 million with each member of the winning team earning $1,329,400.
Who won the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans?
Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry defeated Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer with a par on the first playoff hole.
McIlroy was competing in the event for the first time. He and Lowry shot 4-under 68 in the alternate-shot final round to match Ramey and Trainer, who tied the tournament’s foursomes record with a 63, at 25 under.