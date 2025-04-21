Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025: How to watch, format, teams and prize money

The PGA Tour contests this week its lone, official team event, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Here’s some need-to-know information:

When and where is the Zurich Classic of New Orleans?

April 24-27 at TPC Louisiana (par 72, 7,425 yards) in Avondale, Louisiana.

How to watch the Zurich Classic of New Orleans

(All times EDT)

Thursday, April 24



Friday, April 25



Saturday, April 26



Sunday, April 27



This week’s TV times: LPGA’s Chevron Championship and more

What are the teams at this year’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans?

There are 160 players comprising 80 two-man teams:

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry

Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama

Billy Horschel and Tom Hoge

Robert MacIntyre and Thomas Detry

Will Zalatoris and Nick Dunlap

Nicolai Højgaard and Rasmus Højgaard

Matt Fitzpatrick and Alex Fitzpatrick

Wyndham Clark and Taylor Moore

Zach Johnson and Ryan Palmer

Brandt Snedeker and Chez Reavie

Sahith Theegala and Aaron Rai

Sepp Straka and Brice Garnett

Akshay Bhatia and Carson Young

Gary Woodland and Lee Hodges

Adam Svensson and Cam Davis

Nico Echavarria and Max Greyserman

Quade Cummins and Chris Gotterup

Nick Hardy and Davis Riley

Joe Highsmith and Alejandro Tosti

Si Woo Kim and Sangmoon Bae

Patton Kizzire and Ben Kohles

Frankie Capan III and Jake Knapp

Henrik Norlander and Luke List

Russell Knox and Peter Malnati

Matt McCarty and Mason Andersen

Matthieu Pavon and Victor Perez

J.T. Poston and Keith Mitchell

Adam Hadwin and Nick Taylor

Erik van Rooyen and Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Jhonattan Vegas and Kevin Yu

Michael Thorbjornsen and Karl Vilips

Camilo Villegas and Luke Donald

Matt Wallace and Thorbjørn Olesen

Troy Merritt and Robert Streb

Chesson Hadley and Jonathan Byrd

Yannik Paul and Jeremy Paul

Eric Cole and Sam Saunders

Ben Taylor and David Skinns

Jordan Smith and Laurie Canter

Adam Schenk and Tyler Duncan

Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak

Mark Hubbard and Ryan Brehm

Beau Hossler and Andrew Putnam

Justin Lower and Chad Ramey

Doug Ghim and Chan Kim

Patrick Fishburn and Zac Blair

Sam Stevens and Max McGreevy

Rico Hoey and Sam Ryder

Ryo Hisatsune and Takumi Kanaya

Chandler Phillips and Jacob Bridgeman

David Lipsky and Dylan Wu

Vince Whaley and Anders Albertson

Mac Meissner and Noah Goodwin

Ben Silverman and Sami Valimaki

Nate Lashley and Hayden Springer

Garrick Higgo and Ryan Fox

Joseph Bramlett and Alex Smalley

Joel Dahmen and Harry Higgs

Bud Cauley and Kevin Tway

Trey Mullinax and Robby Shelton

Will Gordon and Matthew Riedel

Ryan Gerard and Danny Walker

Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo

Kris Ventura and Antoine Rozner

Jesper Svensson and Niklas Norgaard

Steven Fisk and Tim Widing

Kevin Roy and Trevor Cone

Lanto Griffin and Cameron Champ

Ricky Castillo and William Mouw

Jackson Suber and Pierceson Coody

Will Chandler and Matt NeSmith

Paul Peterson and Thomas Rosenmueller

Matteo Manassero and Cristobal Del Solar

John Pak and Taylor Montgomery

Kaito Onishi and Rikuya Hoshino

Taylor Dickson and Trace Crowe

Hayden Buckley and Braden Thornberry

Martin Laird and Bill Haas

How are the Zurich Classic of New Orleans teams determined?

The Tour goes down its priority rankings. Players who commit to the tournament get to choose their partner as long as they have some kind of PGA Tour status or receive a sponsor exemption.

What is the Zurich Classic of New Orleans format?

The teams will compete in fourballs (best ball) in Rounds 1 and 3, and in foursomes (alternate shot) in Rounds 2 and 4.

Is there a cut at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans?

Yes. The top 33 teams and ties after 36 holes will qualify for the final two rounds.

What happens if there is a playoff after 72 holes?

The teams will compete in sudden-death, alternating formats (foursomes on the first extra hole; fourballs on the second extra hole; so forth).

What is the prize money and what do the Zurich Classic of New Orleans winners receive?

Both men on the winning team will get a two-year exemption on Tour and spots in the PGA Championship as well as next year’s Sentry and Players Championship. It counts as an official Tour win for both players, though, no Official World Golf Ranking points are given.

Players will be paid out in an every-two-spots manner. So the winning team will evenly split first- and second-place earnings and first- and second-place FedExCup points (400 for each winner). The purse is $9.2 million with each member of the winning team earning $1,329,400.

Who won the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans?

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry defeated Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer with a par on the first playoff hole.

McIlroy was competing in the event for the first time. He and Lowry shot 4-under 68 in the alternate-shot final round to match Ramey and Trainer, who tied the tournament’s foursomes record with a 63, at 25 under.