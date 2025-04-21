White Sox at Red Sox prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for April 21

Its Patriots’ Day in Boston and that means marathons and late morning baseball with the Red Sox (12-11). Today, Boston wraps up its series with the White Sox (5-16) at Fenway.

Jonathan Cannon is slated to take the mound for Chicago against Walker Buehler for Boston.

The Pale Sox snapped Boston’s four-game win streak yesterday with an 8-4 win. Andrew Vaughn picked up a couple of hits including his third home run of the season to pace the attack for Chicago.

After eight straight losses on the road to open the season, Chicago ends the worst run to start the season away from home in franchise history.

Lets dive into today’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch White Sox at Red Sox

Date: Monday, April 21, 2025

Time: 11:10AM EST

Site: Fenway Park

City: Boston, MA

Network/Streaming: CHSN, NESN, MLBN

Odds for the White Sox at the Red Sox

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: White Sox (+228), Red Sox (-280)

Spread: Red Sox -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for White Sox at Red Sox

Pitching matchup for April 21, 2025: Jonathan Cannon vs. Walker Buehler

White Sox: Jonathan Cannon (0-2, 4.42 ERA)

Last outing: 4/16 vs. Athletics - 4.1IP, 0ER, 3H, 2BB, 4Ks Red Sox: Walker Buehler (2-1, 5.23 ERA)

Last outing: 4/15 at Tampa Bay - 5IP, 2ER, 3H, 3BB, 3Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of White Sox at Red Sox

The Red Sox have won 4 of their last 5 home games against teams with losing records

The Under is 12-7-1 in the Red Sox’s games against American League teams this season

Chicago 3B Miguel Vargas is 3 for his last 25 (.120)

is 3 for his last 25 (.120) Boston 3B Alex Bregman is 6 for his last 20 (.300)

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the White Sox and the Red Sox

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the White Sox and the Red Sox:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Boston Red Sox on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago White Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.0.

