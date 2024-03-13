Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur: How to watch live, stream link, team news

London clubs having fine seasons meet Saturday at Craven Cottage when Tottenham Hotspur visit Fulham (Watch live at 1:30pm ET on USA Network and online via NBC.com ).

Spurs have won two-straight to strengthen their surprising top-four hopes while Fulham lost last time out but have taken points five-of-seven to move well clear of the bottom three.

WATCH FULHAM vs TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR LIVE

Ange Postecoglou has Tottenham on track for a return to European competition and on a fourth-place pace, points-wise, after beating Aston Villa 4-0 at Villa Park to move two points back of Villa with a match-in-hand.

Marco Silva, meanwhile, has navigated several issues for Fulham and boasts a relatively-healthy squad that has an outside shot at surging into the Conference League picture with a hot finish.

How to watch Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 1:30pm ET Saturday, March 16, 2024

TV Channel: USA Network

Stream: Online via NBC.com

Fulham focus, team news

Rodrigo Muniz and Armando Broja give Fulham the chance to thrive in attack while Raul Jimenez recovers from injury, and Muniz may well be the long-term answer to Fulham’s post-Aleksandar Mitrovic question. Fulham have a very good keeper in Bernd Leno and have functional players including USMNT left back Antonee Robinson all over the pitch. They may not wow you, but their best day gives them a chance against anyone.

QUESTIONABLE: Raul Jimenez (thigh)

Tottenham Hotspur focus, team news

Heung-min Son’s exceptional first season without Harry Kane has been a study in how to handle a promotion well. James Maddison has helped, but Son’s club legend status keeps growing stronger in North London.

OUT: Manor Solomon (knee), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Fraser Forster (foot), Micky van de Ven (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Richarlison (knee)