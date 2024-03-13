 Skip navigation
NCAA Basketball: Mississippi at Tennessee
Ole Miss basketball coach Chris Beard agrees to a new contract
NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard
Kamui Kobayashi returning to 23XI Racing at COTA
NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at New York Rangers
Rangers’ Matt Rempe suspended 4 games for elbowing Devils’ Jonas Siegenthaler in the head

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_porschethetracks_240308.jpg
IMSA 2024: A series defined by ‘demanding’ tracks
nbc_golf_taylorwalkandtalk_240313.jpg
Taylor outlines best strategy on No. 2 at Players
nbc_golf_nickdunlapintv_240313.jpg
Dunlap still pinching himself at his first Players

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur: How to watch live, stream link, team news

  
Published March 13, 2024 08:41 AM

London clubs having fine seasons meet Saturday at Craven Cottage when Tottenham Hotspur visit Fulham (Watch live at 1:30pm ET on USA Network and online via NBC.com).

Spurs have won two-straight to strengthen their surprising top-four hopes while Fulham lost last time out but have taken points five-of-seven to move well clear of the bottom three.

WATCH FULHAM vs TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR LIVE

Ange Postecoglou has Tottenham on track for a return to European competition and on a fourth-place pace, points-wise, after beating Aston Villa 4-0 at Villa Park to move two points back of Villa with a match-in-hand.

Marco Silva, meanwhile, has navigated several issues for Fulham and boasts a relatively-healthy squad that has an outside shot at surging into the Conference League picture with a hot finish.

How to watch Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 1:30pm ET Saturday, March 16, 2024
TV Channel: USA Network
Stream: Online via NBC.com

Fulham focus, team news

Rodrigo Muniz and Armando Broja give Fulham the chance to thrive in attack while Raul Jimenez recovers from injury, and Muniz may well be the long-term answer to Fulham’s post-Aleksandar Mitrovic question. Fulham have a very good keeper in Bernd Leno and have functional players including USMNT left back Antonee Robinson all over the pitch. They may not wow you, but their best day gives them a chance against anyone.

QUESTIONABLE: Raul Jimenez (thigh)

Tottenham Hotspur focus, team news

Heung-min Son’s exceptional first season without Harry Kane has been a study in how to handle a promotion well. James Maddison has helped, but Son’s club legend status keeps growing stronger in North London.

OUT: Manor Solomon (knee), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Fraser Forster (foot), Micky van de Ven (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Richarlison (knee)