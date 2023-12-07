Fulham vs West Ham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

London rivals jockey for table position on Sunday when West Ham heads to Craven Cottage for a scrap with Fulham (Watch live at 9am ET, streaming online via Peacock Premium ).

The host Cottagers blew away Nottingham Forest last time out, a 5-0 win sending Fulham to 18 points and 12th place on the Premier League table.

WATCH FULHAM vs WEST HAM STREAM LIVE

West Ham, meanwhile, had four wins and a draw prior to Thursday’s Premier League match with Tottenham, and their 21 points set them ninth on the table.

How to watch Fulham vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9am ET (Sunday, Dec. 10)

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Premier League on Peacock

Focus on Fulham, team news

Fulham will hope its five-star midweek is a sign of opened floodgates, as the goals have come from all over the team but not from one star. Willian and Andreas Pereira are the only Cottagers with four goal involvements.

OUT: Adama Traore (hamstring), Issa Diop (foot), Rodrigo Muniz (knee)

Focus on West Ham, team news

Jarrod Bowen’s eight goals lead the way for West Ham despite some time missed with injuries, while Tomas Soucek has continued his habit of delivering big goals. The Irons are one of few teams with two players boasting five or more assists, as James Ward-Prowse and Vladimir Coufal have each chipped in five helpers.

OUT: Michail Antonio (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Kurt Zouma (personal)