How does the Premier League Winter Transfer Window work? Dates, rules, top players available

The 2024 January transfer window is almost here in the Premier League and the winter window looks set to be a very intriguing one with so many teams fighting to sign a handful of marquee players who may become available.

With the title race, top four, European and relegation scraps all so tight, Premier League teams will be desperately searching for the player, or players, who can make the difference at the business end of the season. The winter window is the time to take a gamble, or three, to try and kick on in the second half of the campaign.

Below is everything you need for the Premier League winter transfer window.

What dates are the January transfer window?

The winter window in 2024 opens on January 1 and closes on February 1 at 6pm ET.

What are the rules and what does the winter transfer window mean?

Simply put: from January 1 to the deadline on February 1 all 20 Premier League teams can buy and sell as many players as they want. They will only be able to register 25 senior players in their squad at the end of window. The winter transfer is usually a way for teams to boost their chances of winning the title, finishing in the top four, pushing for European qualification or staying up. So many teams each season take a gamble and for many it is all about doing the right business at the right price given the premium usually placed on transfers completed in this window. But, as always, there are superb deals to be had (especially loan deals) which have a huge impact on your season.

How many players can be in a Premier League squad?

From the Premier League’s official website, here is the ruling on how many players can be registered to play by each team:

“Each squad contains no more than 17 players who do not fulfil the ‘Home Grown Player’ (HGP) criteria. The rest of the squad, up to a total of 25 players, must be ‘Home Grown’. Premier League clubs can also submit an additional list of registered Under-21 players who are eligible over and above the squad limit of 25 players.”

Who are the top players available?

Whether or not certain players are available or not in the January window remains to be seen but it appears that two strikers, Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen, will dominate talk in the winter window. The former will be back from suspension at Brentford and the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea have both been linked with the England international who will provide a brand new focal point for their attack. Osimhen has been linked to the same two clubs, plus Manchester United, and will provide something very similar. In the case of Arsenal, signing a true No. 9 could be the difference between them winning the Premier League title or finishing behind Manchester City once again.

Other top players who could be available are Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial, Casemiro and Raphael Varane at Manchester United as Erik ten Hag cleans house, while Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher, Marc Cucurella and Axel Disasi could all be sold and the Blues are in the hunt for a new goalkeeper too as Mauricio Pochettino aims to continue the huge turnover of players at Stamford Bridge.

ALLIANZ STADIUM, TORINO, ITALY - 2023/12/08: Victor Osimhen of Ssc Napoli gestures during the Serie A football match between Juventus Fc and Ssc Napoli. Juventus Fc wins 1-0 over Ssc Napoli. (Photo by Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images) LightRocket via Getty Images

When will the transfer window close in 2024?

As we mentioned, the transfer window closes on February 1 at 6pm ET and it then reopens for the summer window on July 1.

Can players be signed outside the transfer window?

Technically, yes. Players who are free agents (hello, David de Gea) can be signed outside of a transfer window but clubs must make sure they are registered in their 25-man Premier League squad by the deadline. If they aren’t then they cannot play in the Premier League. Another thing to keep an eye on: technically players can complete an emergency loan deal (by request to the Premier League) if several goalkeepers are injured at the same time and they don’t have a senior goalkeeper to play in a game.

Can a player refuse a transfer?

Absolutely. If a player does not want to leave a Premier League team, they don’t have to. They are contracted to that club and the club has an obligation to pay them until they agree to a transfer elsewhere or come to an mutual agreement to terminate that contract.