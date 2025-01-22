Arsenal 3-0 Dinamo Zagreb: Gunners secure bye, advance to Champions League last 16

Arsenal secured their place in the last-16 of the UEFA Champions League with a 3-0 home win over Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday, bypassing the first knockout round as a top-8 finisher in the new format.

There were barely 100 seconds on the clock when the Gunners got on the board and Declan Rice opened the scoring. Gabriel Martinelli floated a low cross that was cushioned into Rice’s path by Kai Havertz, and Rice smashed it through four defenders from 12 yards out. Martinelli found Havertz with another cross in the 66th minute, only this time Havertz went for goal himself and headed home for 2-0.

After drawing Atalanta to open their Champions League campaign back in September, Arsenal (3rd - 16 points) won five of their next six games (losing only to Inter Milan, another Italian side) and have conceded just two goals in seven games against some of Europe’s best.

Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb final score: 3-0

Goalscorers: Declan Rice (2'), Kai Havertz (66'), Martin Odegaard (90'+1)

GOAL! Arsenal 3-0 Dinamo: Odegaard taps the ball into an open net (90'+1)

GOAL! Arsenal 2-0 Dinamo: Havertz gets on the end of Martinelli’s cross (66')

Kai Havertz heads home to double Arsenal's lead 💥 pic.twitter.com/72f2z0iOOd — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) January 22, 2025

GOAL! Arsenal 1-0 Dinamo: Rice smashes home from close range (2')

Declan Rice with the cleanest strike you'll see today 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/MgDBuBrfzu — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) January 22, 2025

Arsenal starting lineup

Raya - Timber, Gabriel, Kiwior, Zinchenko - Jorginho, Rice, Odegaard - Sterling, Martinelli, Havertz

Dinamo Zagreb starting lineup

Nevistic - Ristovski, Mmaee, Torrente, Pierre-Gabriel - Bernauer, Ademi, Rog - Stojkovic, Baturina, Kulenovic

Kick off time: 3pm ET Wednesday (January 22)

Venue: Emirates Stadium — London

TV/Streaming: Paramount+

Mikel Arteta’s injury-hit side have stumbled in recent weeks, dropping points in two of their last three Premier League games and losing in the first leg of their League Cup semifinal against Newcastle and then losing on penalty kicks at home in the FA Cup third round against Manchester United. But all is well in Europe. Arsenal have won four of their six Champions League games so far and are looking pretty certain to finish in the top eight with this game against Dinamo followed by a trip to fellow minnows Girona. Still, being 2-0 up at home against Aston Villa on Saturday but then conceding twice to draw 2-2 stung as they lost ground on Liverpool in the title race.

Dinamo Zagreb are hanging in there in the Champions League, as they’re on eight points and occupy the final playoff spot. Fabio Cannavaro became their head coach in late December, replacing Nenad Bjelica. Dinamo have had some decent results recently in the Champions League, beating Slovan Bratislava and RB Salzburg and drawing at Celtic in their last three games. But they are massive underdogs and after this trip to Arsenal they host AC Milan in their final League Phase game.

Arsenal team news, focus

William Saliba being out injured is a massive blow for Arsenal and not having him in central defense impacted them massively in chucking away two points against Aston Villa on Saturday. Still, the good news is that Riccardo Calafiori and Ethan Nwaneri are back in training for this game. The former could slot in at center back alongside Gabriel with Jurrien Timber moving back to right back. Having Nwaneri back is a big boost and he will be a great option off the bench with Martinelli, Havertz and Trossard likely to start in attack once again.

OUT: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Bukayo Saka (hamstring - MORE), Ben White (knee), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), William Saliba (hamstring)

Dinamo Zagreb team news, focus

Main striker Bruno Petrovic has been missing through injury, which is a big blow, while talented midfielder Petar Sucic is also out. Dinamo Zagreb have played a couple of friendlies in recent weeks but have yet to return from the winter break in the Croatian top-flight. Cannavaro knows that his side will look to hang on and hit Arsenal on the counter and make set-pieces count. If they could grab a draw it gives them a huge chance of reaching the playoff round if they get a positive result at home against Milan in the League Phase finale.

Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb prediction

The Gunners just have too much for Dinamo to handle and this will be a very comfortable win. Arsenal 4-1 Dinamo Zagreb.