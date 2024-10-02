How to watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Crystal Palace host Liverpool on Saturday at Selhurst Park still searching for their first win of the season.

So the last thing they really wanted was to face league leaders Liverpool, who know a win in the early game on Saturday will keep them atop the table for at least another week.

After a red-hot finish to last season, Oliver Glasner’s Eagles have had a slow start to this campaign and all of their hopes have once again been placed on the duo of Mateta and Eze in attack. After leading against Everton last weekend, Palace coughed up two goals to make it three defeats from their first six games. Defensively they must improve and with tough games coming up, Palace will need the famous Selhurst atmosphere to drag them through this rough spell.

Arne Slot’s Liverpool are top of the Premier League after their narrow win at Wolves last weekend showcased their skill to grind it out when they aren’t at their free-flowing best. They have so many amazing attacking talents but the biggest change for Liverpool this season is having more control of games. They’re developing very nicely under Slot, even if he doesn’t want to talk about title hopes. Yet. Liverpool’s midweek Champions League clash against Bologna at Anfield could complicate Slot’s rotation plans, but so far they’ve looked very comfortable under the Dutchman’s guidance.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live, stream link, start time

Kick off time: 7:30am ET Saturday (October 5)

Venue: Selhurst Park, London

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Watch online via NBC.com

Crystal Palace team news, focus

Chadi Riad, Chris Richards, Rob Holding and Cheick Doucoure remain out as Palace remain light in defense and midfield. Matheus Franca remains out too. Palace will look to sit in and hit Liverpool on the counter and they will whip in plenty of crosses for Mateta to get on the end of.

Liverpool team news, focus

Harvey Elliott is out, while Diogo Jota and Andy Robertson should be fit. Arne Slot has been rotating his forwards masterfully in recent weeks with the trio of Salah, Diaz and Gakpo likely to start this time.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool prediction

This feels like a game where Palace will start well, then Liverpool will wake up following their Champions League exploits and grab a goal at the end of the first half. They will then have to manage the atmosphere and Palace’s onslaught in the second half before they probably add a late clincher. Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool.