How to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester United live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Crystal Palace host Manchester United at Selhurst Park on Saturday and the Eagles are desperate for lift-off.

WATCH CRYSTAL PALACE v MANCHESTER UNITED LIVE

Oliver Glasner’s side had a tremendous finish to last season but they’re yet to win in the Premier League this season, with a sluggish start perhaps down to so many of their players being on international duty so late into the summer. Last time out they fought back from 2-0 down at home to Leicester City to draw 2-2, as Eberechi Eze and Jean-Philippe Mateta continue to be their go-to players. Palace won at second-tier QPR in midweek to progress to the last 16 of the League Cup as new signing Eddie Nketiah got his first goal for the Eagles.

Manchester United smashed third-tier Barnsley 7-0 in midweek League Cup action as their confidence continues to build following a slow start to the season. After a slow start last weekend at Southampton, Erik ten Hag’s side won 3-0 as they looked dangerous on the counter and have Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo competing for two wide spots. United also look more settled defensively with Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui settling in nicely.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Saturday (September 21)

Venue: Selhurst Park

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: Watch online via NBC.com and via Peacock

Crystal Palace focus, team news

Chadi Riad, Rob Holding and Matheus Franca remain out, while Trevoh Chalobah is a doubt after picking up a small injury following his loan move from Chelsea on deadline day. Palace look a little shaky defensively but in midfield the duo of Wharton and Doucoure will win the ball back high and look to Eze, Nketiah and Mateta as soon as possible. Ismaila Sarr made a big difference off the bench against Leicester and Japanese playmaker Daichi Kamada could also play a big role against United.

Manchester United focus, team news

Leny Yoro, Tyrell Malacia, Mason Mount, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw and Rasmus Hojlund all remain out injured, but the latter trio are closer to a return. Erik ten Hag’s big decision this weekend is whether to start new central midfielder Manuel Ugarte in central midfield alongside Kobbie Mainoo, as that will give their defensive unit extra protection from Palace’s direct style. Rashford and Amad are likely to start on the left and right respectively with Garnacho biding his time for a start but it’s great for United to have so much competition out wide. Joshua Zirkzee continues to put in extremely clever displays up top to open up all kinds of gaps for United’s other forwards.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United prediction

This should be a fun one and I would expect plenty of goals. Palace have the potential to swarm United and make them feel uncomfortable but it feels like United’s attacking talents will get the job done. Just. Crystal Palace 2-3 Manchester United.