How to watch Everton vs Bournemouth live: Stream link, team news, prediction

Struggling Everton host Bournemouth at Goodison Park on Saturday hoping to head into the international break with some momentum.

After being hammered 3-0 at home against Brighton and 4-0 away at Tottenham to open the season, all is not well at Everton. Add in that Sean Dyche has openly spoken about the financial limitations at the club when it comes to adding new players and fans venting their anger at players publicly and it has not been a pleasant start to the new season.

Bournemouth have drawn both of their first two games and were left incensed as they had a late winner ruled out by VAR for handball against Newcastle last weekend. Andoni Iraola’s side remain tough to play against and have made some decent signings this summer with Evanilson up top and Kepa in goal.

How to watch Everton vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (August 31)

Venue: Goodison Park

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Watch live online via NBC.com

Everton focus, team news

James Tarkowski should be fit to return for Everton, which would be a big boost. Dyche is urging calm but Everton’s fans are wary of yet another relegation scrap, in what is their final season at Goodison Park. The main issue in their home defeat against Brighton was that they squandered good chances at key moments in the game and were then punished at the other end. That happened a lot last season too.

OUT: Jarrad Branthwaite (groin), Nathan Patterson (thigh), Youssef Chermiti (ankle), Dele Alli (groin)

Bournemouth focus, team news

The Cherries have been solid to start the season and some new signings are still bedding in, but there is a great understanding of exactly what Iraola wants and the high-pressing style unsettles opponents. Evanilson has the potential to be a huge player for Bournemouth, while Kepa adds quality and experience in goal. Antoine Semenyo remains a massive threat in attack.

OUT: Enes Unal (ankle), Tyler Adams (back), David Brooks (shoulder) | QUESTIONABLE: Philip Billing (back)

Everton vs Bournemouth prediction

This feels like a game where Everton will squander a few chances and Bournemouth will catch them out on the counter. Everton 0-2 Bournemouth.