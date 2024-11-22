How to watch Everton vs Brentford live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Everton might just find themselves in an unfamiliar position — in a game where there are goals scored — when they welcome goal-loving Brentford to Goodison Park on Saturday (10 am ET).

Through 11 games, Everton (16th place - 10 points) have scored the 3rd-fewest goals (10) in the Premier League this season and the Toffees have conceded just 4 goals in their last 7 games (after shipping 13 in the first 4). Sean Dyche’s teams don’t typically score many goals, but they don’t give up very many either (just 10 combined in their last 7 games - fewest in the PL), but perhaps that will change this weekend against an opponent that does nothing but score (and concede) goals. On the season, no side has been involved in games with more goals than Brentford (44 - 22 scored, 22 conceded).

With all of that said, both sides enter matchweek 12 in the bottom of the table, though three points is all that separates Brentford (11th) from Chelsea in 3rd; the gap between the Bees and Toffees is twice that. Brentford are in line to receive a big boost in the coming weeks, with $38-million summer signing Igor Thiago expected to be available for his debut after recovering from a meniscus injury he suffered in his first preseason appearance. Not a bad addition for a side that already has Bryan Mbeumo (8 goals) and Yoane Wissa (7) firing on all cylinders.

How to watch Everton vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10 am ET Saturday (November 23)

Venue: Goodison Park — Liverpool

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Everton team news, focus

OUT: Youssef Chermiti (ankle), Dele Alli (groin), Timothy Iroegbunam (ankle), James Garner (back) | QUESTIONABLE: Seamus Coleman (thigh), Jarrad Branthwaite (groin), Armando Broja (calf)

Brentford team news, focus

OUT: Josh Dasilva (knee), Kristoffer Ajer (foot), Rico Henry (knee), Aaron Hickey (thigh), Gustavo Nunes (lower back) | QUESTIONABLE: Bryan Mbeumo (knock), Yoane Wissa (knock), Igor Thiago (knee), Ethan Pinnock (undisclosed)

Everton vs Brentford prediction

Everton will try to limit Brentford’s pressing and countering opportunities, but at some point they have to have the ball, at which point they will be pressed and countered. Probably quite successfully. Everton 1-2 Brentford.