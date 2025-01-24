 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Bobsleigh: World Championship...
Elana Meyers Taylor earns first bobsled World Cup wins since becoming mom of two
X Games Aspen 2025 - Day Two
Eileen Gu withdraws from X Games events after street style fall
Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz extends historic speed skating win streak with another record time

Top Clips

oly_fswom_amberglennintvwinningv2_250124.jpg
Glenn defends national title at U.S. Championships
nbc_golf_penske_250124.jpg
Potgieter makes big move at Torrey Pines
nbc_golf_tigerandphil_250124.jpg
When Mickelson snapped Tiger’s winning streak

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Bobsleigh: World Championship...
Elana Meyers Taylor earns first bobsled World Cup wins since becoming mom of two
X Games Aspen 2025 - Day Two
Eileen Gu withdraws from X Games events after street style fall
Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz extends historic speed skating win streak with another record time

Top Clips

oly_fswom_amberglennintvwinningv2_250124.jpg
Glenn defends national title at U.S. Championships
nbc_golf_penske_250124.jpg
Potgieter makes big move at Torrey Pines
nbc_golf_tigerandphil_250124.jpg
When Mickelson snapped Tiger’s winning streak

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

How to watch Fulham vs Manchester United live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published January 24, 2025 09:56 AM

Fulham look to stack consecutive Premier League wins for the first time since early November when Manchester United visit Craven Cottage on Sunday.

The Cottagers won 2-0 at Leicester City and have lost just once since the start of December, but Marco Silva’s men have drawn a lot of matches in that span; Fulham are 3W-6D-1L in their last 10 and sit 10th with 33 points.

WATCH – Fulham vs Manchester United

Man United are just four spots behind Fulham, but it’s a seven-point gap between the two clubs. Ruben Amorim’s Red Devils played Thursday, beating Rangers in a Europa Legaue late thriller.

United lost to Brighton in their last Premier League match, failing in their own bid for rare consecutive Premier League win.

It’s difficult to divide these two for this match in London.

How to watch Fulham vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2pm ET Sunday
Venue: Craven Cottage — London
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Stream live on NBC.com

Fulham team news, focus

OUT: Reiss Nelson (hamstring), Kenny Tete (knee)

Manchester United team news, focus

OUT: Mason Mount (thigh), Luke Shaw (foot), Jonny Evans (muscular) | QUESTIONABLE: Victor Lindelof (unspecified)

Fulham vs Manchester United prediction

Silva’s Fulham are a bear of an opponent, and United could only rotate so much at home to Rangers. But Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo, Rasmus Hojlund, Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire, and Leny Yoro played less than a half, while Andre Onan went unused. It’s not a good bet to expect strength from the Red Devils at this point, while just as silly to expect Fulham to be bowled over by just about anyone. Fulham 1-1 Man United.