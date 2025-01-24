How to watch Fulham vs Manchester United live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Fulham look to stack consecutive Premier League wins for the first time since early November when Manchester United visit Craven Cottage on Sunday.

The Cottagers won 2-0 at Leicester City and have lost just once since the start of December, but Marco Silva’s men have drawn a lot of matches in that span; Fulham are 3W-6D-1L in their last 10 and sit 10th with 33 points.

WATCH – Fulham vs Manchester United

Man United are just four spots behind Fulham, but it’s a seven-point gap between the two clubs. Ruben Amorim’s Red Devils played Thursday, beating Rangers in a Europa Legaue late thriller.

United lost to Brighton in their last Premier League match, failing in their own bid for rare consecutive Premier League win.

It’s difficult to divide these two for this match in London.

How to watch Fulham vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2pm ET Sunday

Venue: Craven Cottage — London

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Stream live on NBC.com

Fulham team news, focus

OUT: Reiss Nelson (hamstring), Kenny Tete (knee)

Manchester United team news, focus

OUT: Mason Mount (thigh), Luke Shaw (foot), Jonny Evans (muscular) | QUESTIONABLE: Victor Lindelof (unspecified)

Fulham vs Manchester United prediction

Silva’s Fulham are a bear of an opponent, and United could only rotate so much at home to Rangers. But Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo, Rasmus Hojlund, Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire, and Leny Yoro played less than a half, while Andre Onan went unused. It’s not a good bet to expect strength from the Red Devils at this point, while just as silly to expect Fulham to be bowled over by just about anyone. Fulham 1-1 Man United.