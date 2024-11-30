 Skip navigation
How to watch Leicester vs West Ham live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published November 30, 2024 01:38 PM

Leicester City’s new manager Ruud van Nistelrooy takes charge of his first game as the Foxes host West Ham on Tuesday.

And he has to hit the ground running.

WATCH - Leicester v West Ham

Van Nistelrooy had to watch on from the stands as Leicester lost 4-1 at Brentford on Saturday. The Foxes took the lead in that game but a more cavalier lineup and approach showcased their defensive deficiencies as they’ve won just two of their 13 games this season. New boys Leicester are in the thick of the relegation scrap and it will be intriguing to see how Van Nistelrooy tweaks their tactics from the ultra-defensive system former boss Steve Cooper preferred.

West Ham had a lot of defending to do against Arsenal at the weekend. And most of it was uninspiring as they conceded five goals in the first half. Julen Lopetegui’s side continue to take one step forward and two back, as their impressive win away at Newcastle was supposed to be the turning point. A hammering (pun intended) at home to Arsenal was the opposite of what Lopetegui needed as West Ham are in real danger of getting sucked into the relegation scrap and the Spanish coach is also fighting to save his job.

How to watch Leicester vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3:15pm ET, Tuesday (December 2)
Venue: King Power Stadium — Leicester
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Leicester team news, focus

OUT: Jakub Stolarczyk (ankle), Harry Winks (groin), Ricardo Pereira (thigh), Abdul Fatawu (knee — out for season)

West Ham team news, focus

OUT: Niclas Fullkrug (calf), Mohammed Kudus (suspension)

Leicester vs West Ham prediction

This is going to be so interesting because both teams need a win badly but both are fragile defensively so probably won’t open up too much. Go for a nervous draw. Leicester 1-1 West Ham.