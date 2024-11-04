How to watch Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Liverpool host Bayer Leverkusen at Anfield on Tuesday with Arne Slot’s side aiming to keep their incredible start to the season going.

The Reds are top of the Premier League, perfect in the Champions League with three wins from three and are through to the quarterfinals of the League Cup. Not bad for a few months on the job, Arne. The Dutch coach saw his side rally from 1-0 down at home to Brighton at the weekend to win 2-1 as Mohamed Salah smashed home a stunning winning goal to continue his fine start to the season.

Leverkusen’s start to the season has been less impressive, as the reigning German champions sit seven points off leaders Bayern Munich. They drew against Stuttgart at the weekend and have drawn four of their nine games so far in the Bundesliga, but they’re unbeaten in the Champions League with seven points from their first three games as they surprisingly drew at Brest last time out. This will be an emotional night for former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso as he returns to Anfield and many believed he was the favorite to replace Jurgen Klopp in the summer.

How to watch Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Tuesday (November 5)

Venue: Anfield — Liverpool

How to watch: Stream on Paramount+ and TUDN USA

Liverpool team news, focus

Kelleher has stepped in really well for Alisson since his injury, while Darwin Nunez has been sharp and more involved in build-up play since replacing the injured Jota up top. Other than that Liverpool’s defensive unit is solid with Tsimikas and Robertson rotating at left back. Konate could miss out at center back as he suffered an arm injury at the weekend which isn’t serious but perhaps Quansah will start. The midfield trio of Jones, Gravenberch and Szoboszlai have also worked really well together, with Mac Allister being rotated in to add further depth. Salah has been sensational in the opening months of the season with Gakpo, Diaz and Nunez all stepping up to support him at different times.

OUT: Alisson (hamstring), Diogo Jota (chest), Federico Chiesa (other), Harvey Elliott (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Ibrahima Konate (arm)

Bayer Leverkusen team news, focus

Leverkusen aren’t panicking just yet but it has been a slow start to the season. They haven’t looked quite as dangerous in attack and have looked a little shaky in defense, as Alonso tries to get them going again. After an incredible few seasons this start to the season seems like a drop-off but in reality Leverkusen are right up there in the Champions League and within a few wins of top spot in the Bundesliga. All is not lost and this is still an extremely young and talented squad with Boniface and Wirtz so dangerous in attack.

OUT: Amine Adli (broken leg), Jeanuel Belocian (ankle), Nordi Mukiele (hip) | QUESTIONABLE: Martin Terrier (knock)

Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction

This seems like it will be a fun game as Liverpool will take it to Leverkusen and the first 30 minutes is pivotal for the German side. Expect plenty of goals and Liverpool to edge it. Liverpool 3-2 Bayer Leverkusen.