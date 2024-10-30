How to watch Tottenham vs Manchester City live: League Cup stream link, team news, prediction

450 minutes. That’s all that stands between Tottenham Hotspur and the club’s first major trophy in 16 years. Well, that and the small matter of a League Cup round-of-16 clash Manchester City, the four-time reigning Premier League champions, but that’s neither here nor there.

What’s another League Cup to Manchester City anyway? They’ve only gone and won it 6 of the last 10 seasons, including 4 of 8 under Pep Guardiola. Kevin De Bruyne, who is currently out injured, has won the League Cup five times as the last remaining player from the pre-Guardiola era.

Tottenham, on the other hand, have been to just four finals (three of which were the League Cup) and came up short in all four since last lifting a piece of silverware in 2008. It remains to be seen whether or not Ange Postecoglou’s playing style is sustainable over the course of 38 PL games, but a cup competition in which you only have to navigate six games against five different teams? If only the draw had been kinder to them.

Postecoglou is yet to beat Guardiola, with the sides drawing 3-3 in their first meeting last December, followed by 1-0 and 2-0 victories for Man City in the FA Cup and PL, respectively.

How to watch Tottenham vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3:15 pm ET Wednesday

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

TV Channel: Paramount+

Tottenham focus, team news

OUT: Wilson Odobert (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Heung-min Son (undisclosed), Djed Spence (groin)

Manchester City focus, team news

OUT: Rodri (knee - out for season), Kevin De Bruyne (groin), Kyle Walker (other), Jeremy Doku (undisclosed), Oscar Bobb (lower leg) | QUESTIONABLE: Jack Grealish (undisclosed)

Tottenham vs Manchester City prediction

There could hardly be a better time to face Man City than right now, with injuries piling up and results getting narrower and narrower. of late The last time City beat a team from England by multiple goals was Aug 31. Since then, five wins by a single goal and two draws. If not now, when? Tottenham 2-1 Manchester City.

