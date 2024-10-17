How to watch Tottenham vs West Ham live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Tottenham host West Ham in a big London derby on Saturday as Ange Postecoglou’s side aim to get their season going.

Spurs have been pretty infuriating to watch this season, often dominating games but failing to apply the finishing touch and then being punished for silly defensive errors at the other end. Nothing better exemplified that trend than their embarrassing collapse at Brighton last time out. Postecoglou’s side were 2-0 up at half time and cruising but lost 3-2 as their underwhelming start to the new season continued as they sit on 10 points after seven games.

West Ham had been underwhelming under new manager Julen Lopetegui up until their 4-1 hammering of Ipswich Town before the international break. The Hammers finally had a breakout day offensively with Antonio, Bowen, Paqueta and Kudus all on the scoresheet. Getting the right balance has been tough for Lopetegui so far but we are still very early on in his process.

How to watch Tottenham vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7:30am ET Saturday (October 19)

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Tottenham focus, team news

Richarlison and Wilson Odobert remain out, while Heung-min Son should return after missing the game against Brighton before the international break with a thigh injury and not going away with South Korea for their World Cup qualifiers. Left back Destiny Udogie is an injury doubt, so Ben Davies could start at left back. Spurs looked so good in the first half against Brighton that it was absolutely shocking to see them collapse in the second half. Kulusevski, Johnson, Maddison and Solanke can rip teams apart and Tottenham’s next aim is to get that third goal when they’re on top to truly kill off games.

West Ham focus, team news

West Ham only have one injury concern and that is Niclas Fullkrug. The German forward has been struggling with a calf injury but is close to a return. If he’s fit, expect to see Fullkrug off the bench while the quartet of Bowen, Kudus, Antonio and Paqueta are likely to start again after they clicked against Ipswich. Finding the right balance in defense and midfield will be key and Todibo and Kilman looked solid at center back last time out.

Tottenham vs West Ham prediction

This seems like it will be an open, entertaining clash as so far this season both sides have looked suspect defensively. Expect Spurs’ extra fluidity to make the difference. Tottenham 3-1 West Ham.