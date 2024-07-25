Jurrien Timber ready to lead as Arsenal plan another title push

Jurrien Timber is ready to become a leader for Arsenal as they chase the Premier League title in 2024-25.

Quite where Timber will play for Arsenal remains to be seen but he started at center back in their preseason game against Bournemouth (Arsenal won 5-4 on penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw) in Los Angeles, California on Wednesday. He may end in holding midfield, at right back or left back or even as a center back in a three.

Wherever he plays it will be invaluable to Arsenal, as his versatility is something they missed last season after his $50 million arrival.

Timber, 23, missed almost all of his debut season at Arsenal after suffering an ACL injury on the opening day of the 2023-24 campaign following his move from Ajax. The Dutch defender returned to the pitch on the final day of the season as Arsenal just came up short in the title race and finished second, two points behind Manchester City.

Timber eager to be a leader

Speaking to reporters in LA on Arsenal’s preseason tour of the USA, the versatile Timber is hungry to become a leader and help Arsenal take that final step to win silverware. Is he ready to add that to Arsenal this season as he’s now fully fit?

“Definitely. I think we have that a lot already. We have a lot of winners and leadership in the group already but it is always good to add,” Timber said.

Asked about having inspirational quotes from Kobe Bryant and Max Verstappen on his social media accounts, Timber revealed the motivation.

“I like to look at winners,” Timber explained. “In the NBA you see them a lot but for example Max Verstappen you see his interviews after races and you’re like ‘wow, this guy is such a big winner’ and I just love to see that. I love to see his comments about things that happen after a race.”

Arteta full of praise for returning Dutch star

Out in California Mikel Arteta had glowingly comments about Timber and even with the Gunners looking to strengthen their defense with the reported addition of Riccardo Calafiori set to be completed soon, Timber has a big role to play as he can play in so many positions in defense and midfield.

“He is a leader. He loves to be on show and a big presence in everything that we do. He is very vocal and extremely gifted technically. He is a great addition to the team,” Arteta said, as he also praised Timber’s toughness. “He is so willing, you can see that in his body language and the way he acts. He has worked so hard, I think he is in a really good place at the moment. We are going to have to manage him now in the next few weeks, especially because the load he has been able to do in the last few months compared to the next two weeks is very different, but we are very excited.”

Timber appreciates that support from Arteta: “From the start last year when we were here (USA last summer) he was very supportive already and I have to say during my injury as well. It helps to have such a manager like him,” Timber added

As for Arsenal’s pursuit of the Premier League title against all-conquering Manchester City, Timber was asked about having to have the perfect season to lift the trophy in 2024-25 as Arsenal were so close last season.

“You said ‘almost perfect’ so this season we need to make it perfect,” Timber smiled. “Hopefully we are going to end up with some top prizes at the end of the season. Let’s see. We start here in America, some nice games ahead and from there we go.”

