Liga MX full schedule 2024-25: Fixtures, results, table, how to watch, bracket

The Liga MX season is approaching a pivotal stage, as the Apetura quarterfinals are here.

[ MORE: Chivas hub on Telemundo Deportes ]

Cruz Azul, Toluca, Tigres, Pumas, Monterrey and Atletico San Luis finished in the top six positions in the Apetura table and are in the quarterfinals.

Club Tijuana, Club America, Chivas Guadalajara and Atlas finished in seventh to tenth respectively and two of them will join the quarterfinals. The winner of Tijuana vs America will go directly to the quarterfinal, while the loser of that game will face the winner of Chivas vs Atlas in a game which will decide who the No. 8 seed is.

[ LIVE: Watch Chivas home games on Peacock ]

Below is the latest schedule for the upcoming Liga MX Apertura final phase.

How to watch Liga MX

How to watch Liga MX in USA: Games are split across Univision/TUDN, FOX Deportes, FOX Sports, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Chivas Guadalajara home games in USA: Watch live on Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

Liga MX schedule

Play-in matches for Apetura quarterfinals

Thursday, November 21

Serie A: Club Tijuana vs Club America — To decide the No. 7 seed

Serie B: Chivas Guadalajara vs Atlas

No. 8 seed match

Saturday, November 23

Loser Serie A vs Loser Serie B — To decide the No. 8 seed

Apetura quarterfinals, first leg

Wednesday, November 27

San Luis vs Tigres UANL

Monterrey vs Pumas UNAM

No. 8 seed vs Cruz Azul

No. 7 seed vs Toluca

Apetura quarterfinals, second leg

Saturday, November 30

Cruz Azul vs No. 8 seed

Tigres UANL vs San Luis

Toluca vs No. 7 seed

Pumas UNAM vs Monterrey

Liga MX table - Apertura 2024

1. Cruz Azul — 42 points (+27 GD) - Qualification for quarterfinals

2. Toluca — 35 points (+22) - Qualification for quarterfinals

3. Tigres UANL — 34 points (+10) - Qualification for quarterfinals

4. Pumas UNAM — 31 points (+8) - Qualification for quarterfinals

5. Monterrey — 31 points (+7) - Qualification for quarterfinals

6. Atletico San Luis — 30 points (+8) - Qualification for quarterfinals

7. Club Tijuana — 29 points (-1) - Qualification for play-in round

8. Club America — 27 points (+6) - Qualification for play-in round

9. Chivas Guadalajara — 25 points (+9) - Qualification for play-in round

10. Atlas — 22 points (-6) - Qualification for play-in round

11. Club Leon — 18 points (-2)

12. Juarez — 17 points (-14)

13. Necaxa — 15 points (-6)

14. Mazatlan — 14 points (-9)

15. Puebla — 14 points (-14)

16. Pachuca — 13 points (-9)

17. Queretaro — 12 points (-18)

18. Santos Laguna — 10 points (-18)