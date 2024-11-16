Liga MX full schedule 2024-25: Fixtures, results, table, how to watch, bracket
The Liga MX season is approaching a pivotal stage, as the Apetura quarterfinals are here.
[ MORE: Chivas hub on Telemundo Deportes ]
Cruz Azul, Toluca, Tigres, Pumas, Monterrey and Atletico San Luis finished in the top six positions in the Apetura table and are in the quarterfinals.
Club Tijuana, Club America, Chivas Guadalajara and Atlas finished in seventh to tenth respectively and two of them will join the quarterfinals. The winner of Tijuana vs America will go directly to the quarterfinal, while the loser of that game will face the winner of Chivas vs Atlas in a game which will decide who the No. 8 seed is.
[ LIVE: Watch Chivas home games on Peacock ]
Below is the latest schedule for the upcoming Liga MX Apertura final phase.
How to watch Liga MX
How to watch Liga MX in USA: Games are split across Univision/TUDN, FOX Deportes, FOX Sports, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+
Chivas Guadalajara home games in USA: Watch live on Telemundo, Universo, Peacock
Liga MX schedule
Play-in matches for Apetura quarterfinals
Thursday, November 21
Serie A: Club Tijuana vs Club America — To decide the No. 7 seed
Serie B: Chivas Guadalajara vs Atlas
No. 8 seed match
Saturday, November 23
Loser Serie A vs Loser Serie B — To decide the No. 8 seed
Apetura quarterfinals, first leg
Wednesday, November 27
San Luis vs Tigres UANL
Monterrey vs Pumas UNAM
No. 8 seed vs Cruz Azul
No. 7 seed vs Toluca
Apetura quarterfinals, second leg
Saturday, November 30
Cruz Azul vs No. 8 seed
Tigres UANL vs San Luis
Toluca vs No. 7 seed
Pumas UNAM vs Monterrey
Liga MX table - Apertura 2024
1. Cruz Azul — 42 points (+27 GD) - Qualification for quarterfinals
2. Toluca — 35 points (+22) - Qualification for quarterfinals
3. Tigres UANL — 34 points (+10) - Qualification for quarterfinals
4. Pumas UNAM — 31 points (+8) - Qualification for quarterfinals
5. Monterrey — 31 points (+7) - Qualification for quarterfinals
6. Atletico San Luis — 30 points (+8) - Qualification for quarterfinals
7. Club Tijuana — 29 points (-1) - Qualification for play-in round
8. Club America — 27 points (+6) - Qualification for play-in round
9. Chivas Guadalajara — 25 points (+9) - Qualification for play-in round
10. Atlas — 22 points (-6) - Qualification for play-in round
11. Club Leon — 18 points (-2)
12. Juarez — 17 points (-14)
13. Necaxa — 15 points (-6)
14. Mazatlan — 14 points (-9)
15. Puebla — 14 points (-14)
16. Pachuca — 13 points (-9)
17. Queretaro — 12 points (-18)
18. Santos Laguna — 10 points (-18)