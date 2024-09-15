 Skip navigation
Lionel Messi video highlights from record-breaking Inter Miami return

  
Published September 15, 2024 09:07 AM

Lionel Messi’s return to Major League Soccer showed no rust as the Inter Miami star bagged two goals and added an assist to continue his dominance on U.S. soil.

Messi’s first MLS game since June was his first game action since suffering a bad ankle injury in the Copa America Final, which Argentina later won to keep hold of its continental crown.

[ MORE: Inter Miami schedule, Messi’s current stats & game log ]

His first goal featuring an ankle-breaking cut past Union defender Kai Wagner, who gesticulated wildly at either a referee or a teammate (presumably requesting a lower-leg X-ray).

Messi’s goals were assisted by Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez, the latter of who scored off Messi’s lay-off to make it 3-1 late.

Messi making history as Inter Miami chase double

Messi is now the fastest player to both 15 goals and 15 assists in MLS history, ringing up those numbers in just 19 appearances (not all of them starts).

He’s five goals off Christian Benteke’s MLS lead and four assists off Luciano Acosta’s pace atop the assists list.

Inter Miami’s 62 points and 2.21 points-per-game are the best in MLS, on pace for the Supporters’ Shield. They max out at 80 points, while nearest chasers Columbus Crew can reach 71 points and both LA Galaxy and FC Cincinnati can reach 70.

Miami play Columbus on Oct. 2, their third-last game, and may have the top record in MLS sealed for the Shield by then.

Lionel Messi’s brace vs Philadelphia Union — Sept. 14, 2024

Lionel Messi assist to Luis Suarez to make it 3-1 Inter Miami