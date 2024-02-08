Liverpool vs Burnley: How to watch live, stream link, team news, live updates

Liverpool host Burnley at Anfield on Saturday and both teams badly need a win but for very different reasons.

Jurgen Klopp’s side need to get back on track after their 3-1 defeat at Arsenal last weekend as the Reds lost for just the second time this season and saw their lead atop the table cut to two points. In fact by the time they kick off against Burnley they may be in second if Manchester City beat Everton earlier in the day. That said, Liverpool are still in a great position in four competitions and a bad day of the office at Arsenal will not define their season. Unless they let that defeat, and uncharacteristic performance, linger. Klopp will demand a big response.

That’s probably not what Vincent Kompany and Burnley want to hear but the Clarets are too busy with their own scrap at the other end of the table. They battled back from 2-0 down at home against Fulham last weekend to draw 2-2 with January loan signing David Datro Fofana scoring both goals. That will give Burnley belief they finally have a clinical finisher but they’re seven points from safety and have won just three of their 23 games this season. After this trip to Anfield they then host Arsenal but after that a run of winnable games will define their season. It’s now or never for the Clarets.

Focus on Liverpool, team news

Mohamed Salah remains out injured but is working his way back to a return and it could be in just over a week. Endo is back available after the Asian Cup, while it will be intriguing to see how Klopp lines up in midfield with Szoboszlai out for the next month with a thigh injury. Jones, Mac Allister and Elliott could be a more attacking trio to blow Burnley away.

OUT: Mohamed Salah (hamstring), Joel Matip (torn ACL - out for season), Stefan Bajcetic (calf), Konstantinos Tsimikas (shoulder), Dominik Szoboszlai (thigh), Ibrahima Konate (suspension) QUESTIONABLE: Conor Bradley (personal)

Focus on Burnley, team news

January signings David Datro Fofana, Maxime Esteve and Lorenz Assignon all made an immediate impact with Fofana’s double rescuing Burnley a point last time out. That trio should start and will give Burnley a different dimension as Fofana will be dangerous on the break and has proved he can finish the type of chances they’ve created all season long. Can they stay in this game long enough to make Liverpool nervous?

OUT: Nathan Redmond (hamstring), Luca Koleosho (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Hannes Delcroix (illness), Jordan Beyer (thigh), Charlie Taylor (shoulder)