'Some good, some bad' from Rory's Memorial Round 1
Look back on some of Rory McIlroy's best shots from a 2-under Round 1 of the 2024 Memorial Tournament -- as well as some of his worst, many of which uncharacteristically came with the driver.
Hadwin ready for adversity at Memorial after Rd. 1
Adam Hadwin shares why he "feels pretty comfortable" with his overall game after a strong showing in Round 1 of the Memorial Tournament.
Schauffele’s putter fuels big Round 1 at Memorial
Golf Central breaks down Xander Schauffele's strong Round 1 outing at the Memorial Tournament, where his excellent putter proved he hasn't "missed a beat" since winning the PGA Championship.
Scheffler ‘makes it look so easy’ around greens
Johnson Wagner lauds Scottie Scheffler for his skill in the short game, demonstrating in a 5-under 67 Memorial Tournament Round 1 his ability to go up and down from pretty much any spot around the greens.
Hovland’s ‘game has improved’ ahead of repeat bid
After a stunning comeback victory at the Memorial last year, Viktor Hovland, coming off his best performance of the year at the PGA Championship, will try to go back-to-back this weekend.
Morikawa eyes a spot on Team USA ahead of Olympics
With two weeks left until the Team USA golf roster is finalized, Collin Morikawa speaks on how he seeks another opportunity at the Olympics while in contention for the final spot.
Timeline since PGA Tour, LIV merger announcement
The Golf Central crew takes a look back on the sequence of events over the past year since the June 6th announcement of the partnership between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.
Nicklaus discusses Memorial Tournament date change
Jack Nicklaus addresses the media to discuss the Memorial Tournament being a week before the U.S. Open, the state of LIV Golf and how he feels about the stability of the game in 2024.
Rory posts 65 on Moving Day in RBC Canadian Open
Rory McIlroy's "topsy-turvy" RBC Canadian Open continued on Saturday with a 5-under 65 on Moving Day, presented by Penske.
Auburn golf ‘brought out the best in each other’
Golf Central’s Brentley Romine talks with the Tigers team members who brought home Auburn’s first ever NCAA men’s golf national championship in school history.