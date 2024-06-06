The United States men’s national team under Gregg Berhalter has had some fixtures in its fixtures.

When healthy, you know you’ll see Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Yunus Musah, and Sergino Dest in the Starting XI.

Dest is injured for a while, but could another one of those mainstays find themselves outside of the starting lineup during Copa America?

Maybe.

It won’t be Pulisic, who is coming off the best and healthiest season of his life. The 25-year-old is in his prime and likely to be the main reason for the USMNT’s success if the Yanks do well at Copa America.

But Berhalter has a real challenge when it comes to his midfield. Adams is fit again but coming off very little playing time during his injury-ravaged season at Bournemouth, McKennie shined for Juventus, and Musah was a regular contributor for AC Milan.

These are all good things, but guess what? There’s real depth pushing the Yanks’ mainstays. Giovanni Reyna can be pushed into the team as a wide attacker but is so good as central attacking midfielder, while still 22-year-old Johnny Cardoso became a star in his first season at Real Betis. That we’re five midfielders deep and yet to mention Luca de la Torre. He played plenty at Celta Vigo before a late-season injury.

There are other questions in the lineup. Folarin Balogun was a prized capture for the USMNT but is not the most in-form center forward in the pool at the moment. And it’s been more than a half-dozen fixtures since Berhalter has used the same center back pair in back-to-back matches. Goalkeeper is not a question at the moment but could become a question soon enough if Matt Turner shows any rust following a change in the Nottingham Forest pecking order.

How will the USMNT lineup versus Colombia? And what is the USMNT’s best XI for Copa America?

There are two paths we see here and both are going to upset some stars.

One involves sticking with the tried-and-true midfield of Adams, Musah, and McKennie. That keeps Reyna (and Cardoso) on the bench unless Berhalter does something like putting Reyna in for Weah or Reyna at left wing, moving Weah central, and removing Folarin Balogun (or Haji Wright, who started against Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League Final).

There’s a way to play all five in-form midfielders. Yunus Musah was forced into some right back play at AC Milan, while Reyna could play left wing. That allows Adams, Cardoso, and McKennie in the midfield but it costs Weah a well-earned starting spot.

Option 1

Matt Turner

Joe Scally — Chris Richards — Tim Ream — Antonee Robinson

Tyler Adams — Yunus Musah

Weston McKennie

Christian Pulisic — Folarin Balogun — Timothy Weah

Option 2

Matt Turner

Yunus Musah — Chris Richards — Tim Ream — Antonee Robinson

Tyler Adams — Johnny Cardoso

Weston McKennie

Christian Pulisic — Folarin Balogun — Giovanni Reyna