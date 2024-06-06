 Skip navigation
Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Two
NBA Finals Game 1 Best Bets and Player Props: Tatum and Porzingis in Mavericks vs Celtics
nbc_golf_memorialrnd1ehl_240606.jpg
Scheffler, Aberg, Morikawa among those chasing Hadwin (66) at Memorial
AUTO: JUN 11 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350
NASCAR Cup Series at Sonoma: Best bets for Toyota/SaveMart 350

nbc_gc_rorystruggles_240606.jpg
‘Some good, some bad’ from Rory’s Memorial Round 1
nbc_gc_hadwinreax_240606.jpg
Hadwin ready for adversity at Memorial after Rd. 1
nbc_gc_schefflerreaxv2_240606.jpg
Scheffler ‘makes it look so easy’ around greens

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Two
NBA Finals Game 1 Best Bets and Player Props: Tatum and Porzingis in Mavericks vs Celtics
nbc_golf_memorialrnd1ehl_240606.jpg
Scheffler, Aberg, Morikawa among those chasing Hadwin (66) at Memorial
AUTO: JUN 11 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350
NASCAR Cup Series at Sonoma: Best bets for Toyota/SaveMart 350

nbc_gc_rorystruggles_240606.jpg
‘Some good, some bad’ from Rory’s Memorial Round 1
nbc_gc_hadwinreax_240606.jpg
Hadwin ready for adversity at Memorial after Rd. 1
nbc_gc_schefflerreaxv2_240606.jpg
Scheffler ‘makes it look so easy’ around greens

Schauffele's putter fuels big Round 1 at Memorial

June 6, 2024 06:26 PM
Golf Central breaks down Xander Schauffele's strong Round 1 outing at the Memorial Tournament, where his excellent putter proved he hasn't "missed a beat" since winning the PGA Championship.
nbc_gc_rorystruggles_240606.jpg
4:37
‘Some good, some bad’ from Rory’s Memorial Round 1
nbc_gc_hadwinreax_240606.jpg
2:30
Hadwin ready for adversity at Memorial after Rd. 1
nbc_gc_schefflerreaxv2_240606.jpg
2:56
Scheffler ‘makes it look so easy’ around greens
nbc_golf_hovlandlookstorepeat_240605.jpg
4:05
Hovland’s ‘game has improved’ ahead of repeat bid
nbc_golf_usaolympicgolflatest_240605.jpg
1:57
Morikawa eyes a spot on Team USA ahead of Olympics
nbc_golf_june6oneyearlater_240605.jpg
8:50
Timeline since PGA Tour, LIV merger announcement
nbc_golf_gc_nicklauspress_240604.jpg
7:29
Nicklaus discusses Memorial Tournament date change
nbc_golf_penske_240601.jpg
1:16
Rory posts 65 on Moving Day in RBC Canadian Open
nbc_golf_gc_auburnteamintv_240529.jpg
6:41
Auburn golf ‘brought out the best in each other’
nbc_golf_gc_nickclinardwin_240529.jpg
5:24
Auburn winning championship ‘doesn’t feel real’
