 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400
Dr. Diandra: Darlington to determine closest regular season race in playoffs history
nbc_ffhh_wrapproach_240827.jpg
Matthew Berry’s 10 Lists of 10 for 2024 Fantasy Football Season
Wisconsin Luke Fickell
Western Michigan vs. Wisconsin Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 30

Top Clips

nbc_rtf_coachofyear_240829.jpg
Top candidates for 2024 Coach of the Year
nbc_rtf_heismanpredictions_240829.jpg
Heisman predictions for 2024 CFB season
nbc_pft_fieldsv2_240829.jpg
Fields will have ‘a package of plays’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400
Dr. Diandra: Darlington to determine closest regular season race in playoffs history
nbc_ffhh_wrapproach_240827.jpg
Matthew Berry’s 10 Lists of 10 for 2024 Fantasy Football Season
Wisconsin Luke Fickell
Western Michigan vs. Wisconsin Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 30

Top Clips

nbc_rtf_coachofyear_240829.jpg
Top candidates for 2024 Coach of the Year
nbc_rtf_heismanpredictions_240829.jpg
Heisman predictions for 2024 CFB season
nbc_pft_fieldsv2_240829.jpg
Fields will have ‘a package of plays’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Manchester United vs Liverpool prediction - Can Red Devils get a big derby boost?

  
Published August 29, 2024 11:48 AM

Manchester United and Liverpool square off at Old Trafford on Sunday and nobody knows quite how this will go.

In truth, we never do when these teams collide.

WATCH MANCHESTER UNITED v LIVERPOOL LIVE

Liverpool are the favorites, and rightly so, but their record at Old Trafford isn’t great and United have it in them to pull off huge shocks when nobody expects them to. Just like their 4-3 FA Cup quarterfinal win over Liverpool in extra time last season.

Erik ten Hag’s United have plenty of new players and the Dutch coach has fresh backing from the INEOS-run football side of the club, but after a defeat at Brighton last weekend he could really do with a positive result heading into the international break.

MANCHESTER UNITED v LIVERPOOL PREVIEW

Liverpool’s new boss Arne Slot has got off to a very comfortable start to life at Anfield, with two routine wins in the Premier League and so far everything seems to have gone very smoothly following the departure of Jurgen Klopp this summer.

But a win at Old Trafford would give Slot a statement win and really fuel belief that Liverpool could be title contenders this season.

Manchester United vs Liverpool odds

(Betting odds provided by our partner, BetMGM ) BetMGM is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on BetMGM for the first time after clicking our links.

Manchester United are a pretty big price of +270 to win at home, while Liverpool are the heavy favorites at -120. The draw is +300 and looks pretty enticing.

Manchester United vs Liverpool prediction

This is probably going to be a lot closer than we all expect but it’s tough to look past Liverpool with Mohamed Salah looking so sharp. This will be a different game to the ones we’ve seen in recent years, as Slot’s Liverpool will not leave as many gaps on the counter as Klopp’s Liverpool did. That impacts United’s counter-attacking gameplan but they may plug midfield with two false nines, which has worked well against Liverpool and Manchester City in recent games. Still, Liverpool have more quality and cohesion and don’t have the defensive injury issues United have to contend with. Manchester United 0-2 Liverpool.

How to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11am ET Sunday (September 1)
Venue: Old Trafford
TV Channel: Peacock Premium
Streaming: Premier League on Peacock