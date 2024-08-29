Manchester United vs Liverpool prediction - Can Red Devils get a big derby boost?

Manchester United and Liverpool square off at Old Trafford on Sunday and nobody knows quite how this will go.

In truth, we never do when these teams collide.

WATCH MANCHESTER UNITED v LIVERPOOL LIVE

Liverpool are the favorites, and rightly so, but their record at Old Trafford isn’t great and United have it in them to pull off huge shocks when nobody expects them to. Just like their 4-3 FA Cup quarterfinal win over Liverpool in extra time last season.

Erik ten Hag’s United have plenty of new players and the Dutch coach has fresh backing from the INEOS-run football side of the club, but after a defeat at Brighton last weekend he could really do with a positive result heading into the international break.

MANCHESTER UNITED v LIVERPOOL PREVIEW

Liverpool’s new boss Arne Slot has got off to a very comfortable start to life at Anfield, with two routine wins in the Premier League and so far everything seems to have gone very smoothly following the departure of Jurgen Klopp this summer.

But a win at Old Trafford would give Slot a statement win and really fuel belief that Liverpool could be title contenders this season.

Manchester United vs Liverpool odds

( Betting odds provided by our partner, BetMGM ) BetMGM is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on BetMGM for the first time after clicking our links.

Manchester United are a pretty big price of +270 to win at home, while Liverpool are the heavy favorites at -120. The draw is +300 and looks pretty enticing.

Manchester United vs Liverpool prediction

This is probably going to be a lot closer than we all expect but it’s tough to look past Liverpool with Mohamed Salah looking so sharp. This will be a different game to the ones we’ve seen in recent years, as Slot’s Liverpool will not leave as many gaps on the counter as Klopp’s Liverpool did. That impacts United’s counter-attacking gameplan but they may plug midfield with two false nines, which has worked well against Liverpool and Manchester City in recent games. Still, Liverpool have more quality and cohesion and don’t have the defensive injury issues United have to contend with. Manchester United 0-2 Liverpool.

How to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time