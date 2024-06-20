Mexico vs Jamaica: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Mexico and Jamaica both begin the 2024 Copa America with realistic hopes of deep tournament runs while also wary of the pitfalls of this particular group stage.

El Tri and the Reggae Boyz are in a group with Ecuador and Venezuela, neither powerhouse nor walkovers, and the group winner will get a quarterfinal match-up with the second place team of Argentina’s Group A (Canada, Chile, Peru).

And so these familiar foes embark on this tournament knowing the stakes are high and there will be few surprises across the field.

[ MORE: 2024 Copa America predictions | Copa America schedule ]

It’s been a year since they last met, a Mexico pounding of Jamaica in the 2023 Gold Cup semifinal. Prior to that were twin draws in the CONCACAF Nations League.

Leon Bailey and Michail Antonio headline the Jamaican attack hoping to find a way through Mexico’s back line, which has been leaking goals albeit against strong competition.

Mexico’s last last five games include three multi-goal losses: 2 0 to the USMNT, 4-0 vs Uruguay, and 3-2 defeat by Brazil. Wins over Panama and Bolivia are also there.

Jamaica has won three-straight, a 1-0 defeat of Panama and World Cup qualifying wins over Dominica and the Dominican Republic.

How to watch Mexico vs Jamaica, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9pm ET, Saturday (June 22)

Stadium: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

How to watch on TV in USA: FS1, Fox Sports

Mexico team news, focus

El Tri‘s midfield will ask a lot of Mexico, with Edson Alvarez leading the way in a unit with nine players with between 27-78 caps. Santiago Jimenez leads a forward group which has failed to impress in the national team’s shirt, while the backs are fine but will have to be very good in front of a goalkeeping corps with nine caps spread between three players. Memo Ochoa may be missed in a big way.

Jamaica team news, focus

We know Jamaica can score, but can they stop anyone in this group from scoring more? Andre Blake leads the way in goal but there are big questions at the back, where Luton’s Amari’i Bell, Charlton’s Michael Hector, and Brentford’s Ethan Pinnock lead an improved but still uncertain group of defenders.

Mexico vs Jamaica prediction

Goals! Mexico may aim to out-fire their opposition, and Jamaica will certainly feel that’s their best route to three points. Bailey and Antonio will have their moments but Blake will be tested time and again in a manner too much for a mortal. Mexico 3-2 Jamaica.