Ruben Amorim reaction — Manchester United boss furious with West Ham flop, gives Leny Yoro injury update

  
Published May 11, 2025 11:15 AM

Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United has been terrific in the Europa League, and when it comes to the Premier League, well...

Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United has been terrific in the Europa League.

RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS — Man United 0-2 West Ham

Man United lost again on Sunday, this time 2-0 to a West Ham United that started its day beneath them on the table, and have been kept out of 16th place due solely to Tottenham Hotspur’s awful season.

Of course, both teams set the course for a Europa League final meeting with Thursday performances, but that doesn’t change the shock at seeing both teams so low on the table after Week 36.

So what will Amorim say about it? A lot of pretty frustrated words.

Ruben Amorim reaction — Manchester United boss reacts to latest Premier League flop

What happened? “If you look at the goals we suffered, we can avoid them. The lack of urgency. We cannot lose this game. The most dangerous thing in our club. You can feel it in the beginning of the game. We are in control. but near our box we lose our urgency.”

Is urgency an issue? “That is something we need to change in our club. We are forgetting completely. I am responsible for that. We are so near the goals. We have the ball inside the small box. We lack the urgency to protect our goal, week-by-week. We don’t play quite well in Europa League but we don’t have the same urgency. When we have to kill, we don’t kill.”

How do you fix the lack of urgency? “It’s something that we need to work inside and outside the pitch. If we are not able to do it, we have to go away and give the space to different people — all of us, all of us.”

Can this cost you in the Europa League? “We are going to face a team from Premier League so we are going to struggle. Of course we are going to be more focused and that’s a concern because we should be focused every game. In this club it doesn’t matter if you win or lose the Europa League. The problems are so much bigger than that, so we’ll see.”

Leny Yoro injury update: “He had that problem in the beginning of the season. We hope it’s nothing serious. He felt something but I don’t want to say too much. Maybe it’s not a big deal.”