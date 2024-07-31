Morocco vs USA men’s soccer: How to watch live, stream link, team news, prediction

The USA men’s soccer team have reached the quarterfinals of the Olympics for the first time since 2000 and their reward is an extremely tough clash against Morocco in Paris.

It will be like a home game for Morocco at the Parc des Princes stadium, as the Group B winners have enjoyed incredible support wherever they’ve played in France throughout this tournament. With Paris Saint-Germain superstar Achraf Hakimi captaining Morocco, they also have the top goalscorer so far in another overage player Soufiane Rahimi (4 goals) and Real Betis’ Abde Ezzalzouli has also impressed and scored a stunner last time out.

But the USMNT U23 side have plenty to feel confident about after scoring seven goals in their last two games with wins against New Zealand and Guinea securing the runners up spot in Group A behind tournament favorites France. The USA’s front three of Griffin Yow, Paxten Aaronson and Kevin Paredes looked so sharp last time out in the 3-0 win against Guinea, while Tanner Tessmann in midfield and Walker Zimmerman and Miles Robinson in defense give them a solid defensive unit. Marko Mitrovic’s USA will have to defend deep and try to hit Morocco on the counter and those tactics should suit them very well in this game as all of the pressure will be on the Atlas Lions to advance.

How to watch Morocco vs USA men’s soccer live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9am ET, Friday (August 2)

Location: Paris - Parc des Princes stadium

Online: Watch via Peacock

Morocco focus, team news

Right back Hakimi has shown his incredible quality and the PSG star will enjoy being back at his club home stadium in Paris. Amir Richardson, Rahimi and Ezzalzouli have all dazzled and veteran goalkeeper Munir Mohamedi has looked solid. Morocco somehow lost against 10-man Ukraine in the group stage but after a chaotic win against Argentina and battering Iraq to close out group play, there is no doubting their quality. Morocco will create plenty of chances and spurred on by their huge support, it will be like a home game for them in Paris.

USA focus, team news

This will be an incredible environment for this young U.S. side in Paris as they will be in the thick of the Olympic action after spending the first weeks of their time in France in Marseille and Saint-Etienne. Mitrovic has been really savvy with the way he has set his team up and they’ve shown real tactical flexibility with the way they’ve been able to sit back but also press high at certain times during games. The big selection dilemma will be in midfield as Gianluca Busio missed the win against Guinea after he picked up an injury against New Zealand. Maximillian Dietz came in for him but Jack McGlynn is also an option to start alongside captain Tessmann. With Djordje Mihailovic around with his incredible quality on set pieces, if the USA keep it tight they will always have a chance.

Morocco vs USA prediction

There’s no doubt Morocco are favorites but they have shown some defensive deficiencies, especially out wide. The USA will cause them problems with Yow and Paredes in particular, but expect the Atlas Lions to advance. Just. Morocco 2-1 USA.