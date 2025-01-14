 Skip navigation
Pep Guardiola reaction — Man City boss say after Brentford’s big comeback: “It is what it is”

  
Published January 14, 2025 04:47 PM

Manchester City were less than four minutes away from securing a third straight Premier League victory, but Pep Guardiola’s side couldn’t protect its 2-0 lead away to Brentford and settled for a hugely disappointing point.

BRENTFORD 2-2 MANCHESTER CITY - Highlights, recap & analysis

Phil Foden scored twice to give himself 8 goals in 7 games against the Bees, only to watch the lead slip away (2-1 at the time) from the bench. Guardiola was visibly frustrated and was seen having a go at defender Josko Gvardiol and goalkeeper Stefan Ortega after the full-time whistle.

Pep Guardiola reaction — What did Man City boss say after late Brentford draw?

“We are disappointed because at 2-0 up, we didn’t manage [the game] very good. At the end, they make a lot of plays in the box and we are not strong there because of the absences that we have. Unfortunately, we could not close the game … but today we didn’t make the right decisions in the final third to close the game and in the end, we take the point.”

Asked directly if he was happy with the point, Guardiola shrugged, smiled and said, “Yeah, it is what it is.”