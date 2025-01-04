Pep Guardiola’s post-game reaction is not always predictable, so how has the Catalan boss responded to a 4-1 win that could’ve gone the other way in the first half?

“You judge results,” Guardiola said. “We didn’t play good.”

The perennial contenders led 2-0 at the break through a West Ham own goal and the first marker of Erling Haaland’s brace, but West Ham were quite dangerous in the first half.

City blew it apart early in the second half through Haaland and Phil Foden, and it must be noted that Savinho recorded two assists and prodded the own goal out of Vladimir Coufal.

Given City’s recent struggles, there were positives from Pep but they were tempered.

He was not asked about Kevin De Bruyne after the Belgian was asked to address his future following an assist in the win.

Kevin De Bruyne reaction — On City improvement, future with the club

How much has City improved? “It is a little step. In moments we played good. I think it was much better against Leicester. We lost some energy but there were some improvements so that is alright. ... We understand a bit more what we have done in the last 10 years and how hard it is. At the moment we are a bit below that. We are working really hard and the team is coming back fitness wise. There were moments we played well, other moments less. It’s a bit of an improvement but we understand it still has to be better.”

On speculation about his future: “I don’t care. I am just trying to get back to my level. I feel every week I am getting better. I can for for 90 minutes now. It has been an uncomfortable couple of months with the injury.”

Pep Guardiola reaction — What did Man City boss say on Savinho, Haaland, and a big win over West Ham?

Are City back in form? “No. It is happier to win but we are still not like we were for different reasons. The result will help. We struggle but it is a release.”

“We won a game, still we are not at our best but winning will help us. We had good moments but I’ve been here eight years and we have seen the team playing and it is not at our standards. Still we have to find our tempo and the way we want to play. West Ham played good and had chances.”

On Savinho’s big day: “He was brilliant. He is one of the few that are fresh. There were glimpses of brilliance. The work ethic was unbelievable but still not the composure. We accelerate everything. We have struggled with results recently but the last two victories are good and we did not lose for three [straight matches]. I would say a month and half compared with eight years is not bad.”