Pep Guardiola signs Manchester City contract extension through 2027

  
Published November 21, 2024 04:52 PM

After weeks and months of speculation, Pep Guardiola has finally put to bed any uncertainty over his future by signing a two-year contract extension to remain at Manchester City until the summer of 2027.

Guardiola was set to see his current contract expire in June, but he will now reach the 10-year mark at Manchester City at the conclusion of the 2025-26 season after moving to the Premier League from Bayern Munich in 2016.

Why has Pep Guardiola decided to stay at Manchester City?

While the decision to remain at Man City and chase what could a sixth and seventh straight PL title might seem an obvious choice to the outside world, but to hear Pep’s side of the story it was anything but obvious.

Since the beginning of the season, I’ve been thinking a lot. I want to be honest, I thought this [season] should be the last one. But the problems we had in the last month, I felt now was not the right time to leave. I didn’t want to let the club down.

Manchester City means so much to me. We have experienced so many amazing times together. I have a really special feeling for this football club. That is why I am so happy to be staying for another two more seasons.

It has always been an honor, a pleasure and a privilege to be here. I have said this many times before, but I have everything a manager could ever wish for, and I appreciate that so much. Hopefully now we can add more trophies to the ones we have already won. That will be my focus.
Pep Guardiola
“The problems we had in the last month” is referring to City’s run of four straight defeats (for the first time since 2006) and the fact they sit — gasp — five points behind leaders Liverpool after 11 games this season. Up next is a visit to Portman Road to take on newly promoted Ipswich Town on Sunday (11:30 am ET).