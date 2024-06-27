Predictions for EURO 2024 last 16 games: Who will advance to quarterfinals?

With the last 16 of EURO 2024 now here, it’s time to predict who will make it through to the quarterfinals and get one step closer to winning it all in Berlin.

[ MORE: EURO 2024 schedule, bracket ]

Can Italy sharpen up? Will England, Belgium, France and Portugal improve? Can Germany and Spain keep rolling their way towards the final?

Below are our score predictions for the last 16 games.

Score predictions for EURO 2024 Round of 16

Joe Prince-Wright’s predictions

Match 37: Saturday, June 29 - Germany 2-0 Denmark - Dortmund - 3pm

Match 38: Saturday, June 29 - Switzerland 2-1 Italy - Berlin - 12pm

Match 39: Sunday, June 30 - Spain 3-1 Georgia - Cologne - 3pm

Match 40: Sunday, June 30 - England 2-0 Slovakia - Gelsenkirchen - 12pm

Match 41: Monday, July 1 - Portugal 1-0 Slovenia - Frankfurt - 3pm

Match 42: Monday, July 1 - France 1-1 Belgium (Belgium win on penalties) - Dusseldorf - 12pm

Match 43: Tuesday, July 2 - Romania 1-1 Netherlands (Netherlands win on penalties) - Munich - 12pm

Match 44: Tuesday, July 2 - Austria 2-1 Turkiye - Leipzig - 3pm