Premier League Power Rankings — Shocks galore hit big boys hard

Our Premier League Power Rankings from Matchweek 11 are all over the place after some high-profile shocks and plenty of big wins up and down the league.

But we love it that way, don’t we?

Tottenham and Manchester City both lost, Wolves picked up their first win, Newcastle roared back to win, Liverpool stayed hot and Brighton keep on causing shocks.

Based on all of that, and following the chaos of Matchweek 11, below are our latest rankings.

The strugglers

20. Southampton — Down 3

19. Leicester City — Down 3

18. West Ham — Even

17. Wolves — Up 2

16. Crystal Palace — Down 2

Saints were hard done by with VAR but they still failed to have a shot on target in their defeat at Wolves. They are bottom of the league and have a really tough schedule coming up and Aaron Ramsdale has just fractured his finger. Russell Martin needs a few miracles before Christmas if Saints aren’t going to be cut adrift. Leicester were humbled away at Man United, as they lost 3-0 and it wasn’t particularly close. Steve Cooper is under serious pressure as Foxes fans believe they can get a lot more out of this squad and the style of play is clunky and uninspiring. West Ham are also under pressure as they were booed off during their lackluster 0-0 draw with Everton. Julen Lopetegui’s side sit five points above the relegation zone and this squad is massively underperforming. It wasn’t pretty but Wolves got their first win of the season as Matheus Cunha was the difference against Southampton. Now they have a winnable run of games, Gary O’Neil’s side look set to kick on. Crystal Palace continue to take one step forward and one back as they lost at home to Fulham to leave them in the relegation zone after a really poor start to the season. Oliver Glasner just can’t find consistency from his attacking players as Eze and Mateta aren’t as clinical as they were at the end of last season.

The middling bunch

15. Ipswich Town — Up 5

14. Everton — Up 1

13. Aston Villa — Down 4

12. Brentford — Up 1

11. Bournemouth – Down 4

What a win for Ipswich away at Tottenham, as Kieran McKenna’s Tractor Boys have their first victory back in the Premier League. They’ve been close to some big results, are solid at the back and Delap and Szmodics are a real handful up top. Everton were better in their draw at West Ham, with Sean Dyche’s side dangerous on the counter but they couldn’t get the final pass or finish right. They looked better in defense with Branthwaite back and Pickford is having another fine season. Aston Villa have slid down our rankings after four defeats in a row in all comps, with league defeats away at Spurs and Liverpool. Unai Emery’s side look to be out of gas and the international break has come at a good time for them to reset. Brentford squeezed past Bournemouth in another thriller at home, as Wissa and Mbeumo have too much for opponents to handle. Defensively they are missing key players and it’s showing, but they have so many ways to hurt you and are the Premier League’s great entertainers. Bournemouth move down in our rankings after that loss at Brentford but that was more about others climbing around them. They were so close to a draw and are so hard to play against and will be ruing all the chances they missed at Brentford.

The contenders

10. Manchester United — Up 2

9. Tottenham Hotspur — Down 4

8. Brighton and Hove Albion — Up 3

7. Nottingham Forest — Down 5

6. Manchester City — Down 3

Ruud van Nistelrooy did a great job as interim boss at United before Ruben Amorim arrived with Bruno Fernandes in particular flourishing. Their 3-0 win against Leicester saw them go all-out for the win, be positive in possession and United’s hierarchy will be hoping that theme continues under Amorim. RVN has left United but he left his mark and will surely be a head coach somewhere very soon. Oh Tottenham, what is going on? After their brilliant win against Villa last weekend they lost at home to Ipswich in shock fashion. Ange Postecoglou seems to have a problem with focus with this squad because all season long they’ve taken a big step back whenever you think they’ve cracked it. Brighton were outclassed in the first half against Man City but roared back to secure another huge home win under Fabian Hurzeler. The Seagulls just go for it and were rewarded for their bravery. Can they finish in the top six? They believe they can. Nottingham Forest drop in our rankings after their poor home display against Newcastle. Even before they took the lead they were pinned back in their own half and that theme continued as Newcastle scored three but could have had five or six. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have had an incredible start to the season but maybe this was the reality check they needed? Manchester City are a mess right now after four-straight defeats in all competitions and two in a row in the Premier League at Bournemouth and Brighton. Pep Guardiola is scratching his head trying to figure this out, as defensive injuries have impacted City massively and they’re clearly struggling for confidence. The collapse at Brighton has blown the title race wide-open and City have some huge games coming up, with a trip to Anfield on December 1 looming large.

The top dogs

5. Arsenal — Up 1

4. Fulham — Up 6

3. Newcastle United — Up 5

2. Chelsea — Up 2

1. Liverpool — Even

The performance was much better from Arsenal at Chelsea, but they still drew and coughed up an equalizer. Mikel Arteta was angry with the defending for Chelsea’s goal but overall the return of Martin Odegaard proved that Arsenal can get back on track and are in the title race. This international break will be crucial for most of Arsenal’s squad to recover ahead of a hectic few months. Fulham are flying after two London derby wins in a week and Marco Silva’s side thoroughly deserved both. Emile Smith Rowe looks like one of the signings of the season and the Cottagers have gone from stagnant to free-flowing in attack since his arrival. Newcastle are back, specifically in attack, with Isak leading the line wonderfully at Forest and continuing his resurgence. Eddie Howe’s side have figured out the right combinations in the final third and midfield and their settled yet injury-hit defense is growing in confidence. Two wins in a row is exactly what they needed to get them back in the top four hunt. Chelsea were very solid against Arsenal and could have won it with some big chances being missed. Enzo Maresca will be delighted with how well his young side have grasped his ideas and the duo of Lavia and Caicedo in midfield give them a really solid foundation. They can still improve at the back but Neto is a bright spark in attack and even on an off day Cole Palmer can work his magic. Liverpool are woking magic right now as they sit top of the table and Arne Slot’s side are making this all look very easy. Defensively they are sound, even without Alisson, and Salah is roaring them on in attack. Slot has made Liverpool less predictable to play against and opponents are struggling to launch counters or dictate the tempo of the game. Right now this looks like Liverpool’s title to lose.