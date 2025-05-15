How to watch the 2025 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes: Live stream info, post time, preview

The 2025 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes takes place this Friday, May 16 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. Live coverage begins at 4:30 PM ET on Peacock. See below to find out additional information on how to live stream all of the exciting horse racing events happening this weekend.

History is on the line this Friday as Brittany Russell looks to become just the second female trainer to win the Black-Eyed Susan, following Deborah Bodner’s victory in 1997. Russell has led all trainers in wins at both Pimlico and Laurel Park in each of the last two years. Her horse, Reply, has just two career starts, making her the least experienced horse in the field. But victory is engrained in Reply’s DNA. She is the daughter of Curlin, who won the 2007 Preakness.

After earning his fifth Black-Eyed Susan victory last year, John Velazquez looks to become the first jockey to win this race in consecutive years since Javier Castellano, who won in 2014 and 2015. Velazquez currently has the most Black-Eyed Susan wins by a jockey. He’ll be aboard Liam in the Dust, who is seeking her first win since her debut triumph at Ellis Park last August.

How do I watch the 2025 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes?

Date: Friday, May 16

Friday, May 16 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Where: Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland

Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland Live Stream: Peacock

Who won last year’s Black-Eyed Susan race?

John Velazquez won the 2024 Black-Eyed Susan with Gun Song.

Why is it called the Black-Eyed Susan?

The race, originally known as the Pimlico Oaks when it was inaugurated in 1919, was renamed in honor of Maryland’s state flower.

In 2020, following the passing of longtime Baltimore community leader, George E. Mitchell, the race was officially renamed “The George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes” in his honor.

The 2025 Preakness Stakes takes place this Saturday, May 17. The excitement starts at 2 PM ET on CNBC and Peacock with the Preakness Prep races and continues at 4:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock.

