Raheem Sterling transfer: Maresca gives No. 7 shirt away as ‘probably it is better to leave’ Chelsea

Raheem Sterling’s move away from Chelsea is escalating quickly from possible to probable.

Just a few days after Blues boss Enzo Maresca said that Sterling’s omission from his first Premier League 18 was part of a numbers game and insisted he wanted Sterling in his team, the manager is singing another tune.

Chelsea have given Sterling’s No. 7 jersey to Pedro Neto, who wore No. 19 in the Week 1 versus Manchester City.

“I’m not saying Raheem is not a good player but I prefer a different kind of winger,” Maresca said Wednesday as Chelsea prepare for a Conference League playoff first leg versus Servette, also saying that Ben Chilwell could be leaving Chelsea before the end of the transfer window. “We have a big squad and it is impossible to give all of them minutes, so probably it is better to leave. I just try to be honest. I spoke with Raheem before the City game and said he is going to struggle to get minutes with us. Chilwell is a lovely guy but because of his position he is going to struggle with us.”

Chelsea’s also given Trevoh Chalobah’s No. 14 to new signing Joao Felix.

Enzo Maresca pulls no punches on Raheem Sterling, squad selection

Maresca was also asked about the long contracts given to Chelsea players who may not be in his plans.

“This is not my problem,” Maresca said. “I am here to take decisions and think the best for us. I am not thinking about how many years are on the contracts. They have a 20-year contract? I don’t care. It’s not my job.”

He knows why journalists asks about the 40-plus first team players on Chelsea’s books, but says that’s not his team. Maresca says he has a group of 21 or 22 players and that number is not a problem for him.

Chelsea’s managerial carousel has not deterred Maresca from speaking his mind, and there have been strong endorsements of the coach from within the team. Romeo Lavia spoke of his boss’ winning message to our Joe Prince-Wright, and Levi Colwill showered praise on Maresca as well.

Maresca is putting his stamp on Chelsea, to be sure, and the removal of Sterling and Chilwell — two big Chelsea purchases with England experience — is a show of strength. Now Maresca has to get the results to back up his bold decisions.

Where could Raheem Sterling, Ben Chilwell transfer?

Depends on the paycheck, doesn’t it?

Most of the Premier League clubs would love to have former and hopeful English stars Sterling and Chilwell on their books, but not every club has the wage structure of Chelsea.

West Ham and Crystal Palace were initially mentioned as landing spots for the 29-year-old Sterling, but perhaps a move up north to Newcastle would provide the Magpies desired wing help as well as Sterling less of a blow to his bank depositis.

Chilwell is still 27 until December and a good left back is hard to find in the wild, but giving out a big salary to a player who has averaged about 900 minutes a season the past three campaigns is a dicey prospect for many.

Prices could be lowered for both players due to Maresca’s words, and that could open up the number of destinations as well.