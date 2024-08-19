Romeo Lavia urges Chelsea to take next step, explains Maresca’s expectations

LONDON — Chelsea’s new style and philosophy under Enzo Maresca means that plenty of players need to adapt and catch up but one pivotal player, who feels like a new signing, doesn’t and Romeo Lavia showcased why against Manchester City.

Lavia, still just 20 years old, was Chelsea’s top performer in their 2-0 defeat to City on Sunday as he completed 38 of 39 passes, won the ball back six times and made three interceptions (all highs in the Chelsea squad) as he looked wise beyond his years in midfield.

He was so comfortable in the midfield whirlwind in a frantic Premier League encounter and Lavia showed why he is regarded as one of the top holding midfield prospects in world football, as his drive and character matches his supreme talent with the ball at his feet and reading the game.

The Belgian international played under Maresca when he was City’s U21 coach, so the Man City academy graduate knows exactly what the Italian coach wants and is the perfect midfielder to dictate the tempo of Chelsea’s new possession-based style which also encourages turning defense into attack as quickly as possible as Lavia’s eye for a quick turn out of trouble and midfield-splitting pass was also on show at Stamford Bridge.

Lavia shines and looks set to be key cog in Maresca’s machine

Chelsea’s fans certainly took to Lavia in his first start for the club and he was lauded for his performance against City by so many.

“It’s nice to hear that they liked my performance,” Lavia said, humbly, when Pro Soccer Talk asked him about the positive reaction he received from the Chelsea faithful. “It is mixed feelings because we didn’t get the win so I don’t really get carried away too much so I’m not maybe as pleased as the fans.”

That drive, hunger and burning desire is clear in Lavia’s eyes as he already has a lot of experience and given how many players Chelsea have in midfield, nailing down a starting spot is quite impressive. Many would say he’s now the first central midfield name on the teamsheet, ahead of both Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo.

But after a season of injury woes following his $75 million arrival from Southampton last summer, Lavia just seemed delighted to make his first Premier League start for Chelsea and kick on.

“I’m very happy to be back with the guys and have my first start in the Prem for this amazing club,” Lavia added.

What are the positives for Chelsea?

Pro Soccer Talk asked Lavia about the process of bedding in the new playing style at Chelsea and what it has been like, and he pointed to the positives they were able to take against Man City.

“I think the whole team is on the same page and from day one we knew the direction we wanted to go in. It is just a process,” Lavia explained. “We are happy that we managed to do some very good things against the best team in the world at the moment.”

23 - Chelsea's starting XI has an average age of 23 years and 180 days; the second-youngest by a Premier League team on MD1, after Manchester City in 2008-09 (22y 360d). Youthful. pic.twitter.com/0dXXU1m1NX — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 18, 2024

He’s right. Even if City weren’t at their best, there were still plenty of patterns of play and counter attacks Chelsea could point to as being extremely positive.

It was far from perfect and it will take time and patience, but there is a clear idea and against lesser opponents Chelsea will create plenty of chances and should still be around the top six, at the very least, when all is said and done.

How long will Maresca’s masterplan take?

Do Chelsea need the patience that Maresca has been asking for? Of course. But Lavia knows urged his teammates to take the next step as he says they must deliver results too.

“Patience, yes, but we are young players who are very motivated players and winners,” Lavia said when asked about this young squad needing time to gel. “You can talk about patience but at the same time we are competitors and we want to win. At the same time we want to show everyone that we can turn it around and start getting the results that we want to.”

“There are lots of lessons we can take from this game and it is probably the best test at the moment. Obviously we didn’t get the result but we’re glad it happened because we can take lessons and move on to the next one with more experiences.”

What has Maresca’s message been as he aims to create this possession-based team full of talented youngsters who are still gelling?

“His main message was that we want to win,” Lavia smiled. “We want to win, obviously he knows it is going to take time. He told us that it is going to take time, but at the same time we need to get the results because we are good enough to do it. It’s just our part now to do the job.”

