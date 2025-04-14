 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MiLaysia Fulwiley
Report: South Carolina guard MiLaysia Fulwiley enters transfer portal
NCAA Football: Pop Tarts Bowl-Iowa State at Miami
Fantasy football QB dynasty rankings 2025: Top NFL draft rookies including Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders
Paige Bueckers
Paige Bueckers is ready for her WNBA closeup as she is set to get drafted No. 1 by the Dallas Wings

Top Clips

nbc_roto_nbafinalsmvp_250414.jpg
‘Believe in’ Celtics, take Tatum for Finals MVP
nbc_roto_hawksmagic_250414.jpg
Magic ‘reasonable favorites’ vs. Hawks in Play-In
nbc_bte_warriorsgrizzlies_250414.jpg
Grizzlies could be ‘tricky’ for Warriors

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MiLaysia Fulwiley
Report: South Carolina guard MiLaysia Fulwiley enters transfer portal
NCAA Football: Pop Tarts Bowl-Iowa State at Miami
Fantasy football QB dynasty rankings 2025: Top NFL draft rookies including Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders
Paige Bueckers
Paige Bueckers is ready for her WNBA closeup as she is set to get drafted No. 1 by the Dallas Wings

Top Clips

nbc_roto_nbafinalsmvp_250414.jpg
‘Believe in’ Celtics, take Tatum for Finals MVP
nbc_roto_hawksmagic_250414.jpg
Magic ‘reasonable favorites’ vs. Hawks in Play-In
nbc_bte_warriorsgrizzlies_250414.jpg
Grizzlies could be ‘tricky’ for Warriors

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Now

Timberwolves' defense could be too much for Lakers

April 14, 2025 10:48 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick look towards the NBA playoffs, where the Minnesota Timberwolves are looking like a great bet at plus money against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Up Next
nbc_bte_lakerswolves_250414.jpg
2:00
Timberwolves’ defense could be too much for Lakers
Now Playing
nbc_bte_clipperskings_250411.jpg
1:46
‘Surging’ Clippers should easily cover vs. Kings
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bte_heatbulls_250409.jpg
1:28
Take Adebayo, Heat to beat Bulls at United Center
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bluegrassstakes_250403.jpg
1:20
Unpacking the ‘wide open’ Bluegrass Stakes
Now Playing
nbc_roto_woodmemorial_250403.jpg
2:23
Captain Cook may be horse to bet in Wood Memorial
Now Playing
nbc_roto_anitaderby_250403.jpg
1:41
Barnes can make things interesting at Santa Anita
Now Playing
nbc_bte_kansasarizona_250313.jpg
1:15
Arizona will have ‘too much’ for Kansas to handle
Now Playing
nbc_bte_jeanty_250227.jpg
2:31
Cowboys, Bears make sense to draft Jeanty
Now Playing
nbc_bte_browns_250227.jpg
2:37
Dalzell: Browns ‘more than likely’ to draft Hunter
Now Playing
nbc_bte_youth_250227.jpg
3:50
Fountain of Youth, San Felipe Stakes odds
Now Playing

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_nbafinalsmvp_250414.jpg
01:33
‘Believe in’ Celtics, take Tatum for Finals MVP
nbc_roto_hawksmagic_250414.jpg
01:52
Magic ‘reasonable favorites’ vs. Hawks in Play-In
nbc_bte_warriorsgrizzlies_250414.jpg
01:41
Grizzlies could be ‘tricky’ for Warriors
dak.jpg
08:38
Severity of Dak’s hamstring injury raises concerns
hutch.jpg
12:16
When Lions should pay Hutchinson given leg injury
nbc_golf_rorysuperslam_250414.jpg
04:29
Could McIlroy really win single season super slam?
nbc_pft_chiefs_250414.jpg
04:41
KC reportedly volunteers to play every Christmas
nbc_pft_draft_250414.jpg
07:13
Players whose legacy will benefit most from SB win
nbc_pft_saintsdraftneeds_250414.jpg
01:51
2025 NFL Draft team needs: New Orleans Saints
toddbowles.jpg
03:44
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
nbc_pft_falconsdraftneeds_250414.jpg
02:01
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Atlanta Falcons
nbc_pft_panthersdraftneeds_250414.jpg
01:35
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Carolina Panthers
nbc_pft_dtrankings_250414.jpg
05:32
Simms peels back curtain on ’25 draft DT rankings
nbc_pft_sanderslandingspots_250414.jpg
05:39
Sanders is name to watch when Saints are on clock
nbc_cfb_uclajrobinsonew_250409.jpg
02:33
Ever Wonder: What did Robinson play in college?
nbc_pft_carrshoulderhealing_250414.jpg
03:50
Why it’s a bad time for Carr to be injured
nbc_pft_carrdraft_250414.jpg
12:33
How Carr’s shoulder issue affects draft plan
nbc_pft_derekcarrinjured_250414.jpg
09:04
Timing of Carr’s reported shoulder injury is odd
nbc_golf_brysonintv_250413.jpg
03:59
Bryson: McIlroy wouldn’t talk to me in final round
nbc_golf_justinrosepressfull_250413.jpg
02:10
Rose: Second Masters playoff loss punctuates both
nbc_golf_rorypressfull_250413.jpg
25:45
Rory: I didn’t make it easy, but a dream come true
nbc_golf_lfjackonrory_250413.jpg
02:48
Nicklaus: Rory has the world off his shoulders now
nbc_golf_fleetwoodlowryintv_250413.jpg
01:28
Europeans react to Rory: ‘Best of our generation’
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250413.jpg
05:25
Cup drivers recap Bristol race won by Larson
nbc_cyc_roubaixhlv3_250413.jpg
35:59
Highlights: Paris–Roubaix 2025
nbc_nas_cupbristol_250413.jpg
14:18
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol
barnes_2_robbies.jpg
02:55
Barnes a ‘very effective Premier League winger’
earle_3.jpg
02:27
Is Watkins one of the most underrated PL players?
nbc_pl_lowedown_250413.jpg
05:00
Lowe Down: Salah in his prime is better than Kane
nbc_pl_update_250413.jpg
16:29
PL Update: Liverpool inch closer to title