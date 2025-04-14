Cubs at Padres Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 14

Its Monday, April 14 and the Cubs (11-7) are in San Diego to take on the Padres (13-3).

Jameson Taillon is slated to take the mound for Chicago against Dylan Cease for San Diego.

Both these teams come into the series playing well. Just up the 405, the Cubs won two of three against the Dodgers outscoring them by a combined 20-2 Saturday and Sunday. The Padres swept the Rockies and shut them out in each of the three games.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Cubs at Padres

Date: Monday, April 14, 2025

Time: 9:40PM EST

Site: Petco Park

City: San Diego, CA

Network/Streaming: MARQ, SDPA

Odds for the Cubs at the Padres

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Cubs (+140), Padres (-167)

Spread: Padres -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Cubs at Padres

Pitching matchup for April 14, 2025: Jameson Taillon vs. Dylan Cease

Cubs: Jameson Taillon (1-1, 6.06 ERA)

Last outing: 4/8 vs. Texas - 6IP, 3ER, 5H, 1BB, 6Ks Padres: Dylan Cease (1-1, 7.98 ERA)

Last outing: 4/8 at Athletics - 4IP, 9ER, 9H, 3BB, 4Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cubs at Padres

The Cubs are 7-3 in their last 10 games

Kyle Tucker is hitting .324 with 5 HRs and 18 RBIs this season

is hitting .324 with 5 HRs and 18 RBIs this season Kyle Tucker was 4-12 (.333) against the Dodgers this past weekend

was 4-12 (.333) against the Dodgers this past weekend The Padres have won 4 in a row

The Padres have allowed just 1 run in their last 4 games

The Padres lost 2 of 3 at Wrigley earlier this month to the Cubs

The Padres have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 2.67 units

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Cubs and the Padres

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the San Diego Padres on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago Cubs at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

