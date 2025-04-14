Rockies at Dodgers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 14

Its Monday, April 14 and the Rockies (3-12) are in Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers (11-6).

Antonio Senzatela is slated to take the mound for Colorado against Dustin May for Los Angeles.

LA has appeared mortal at times including this past weekend when they lost Saturday and Sunday to the visiting Cubs. The Dodgers were outscored 20-2 in those games. Colorado were not just swept by the Padres in San Diego this weekend...they were shut out in each of the three games. Yesterday, Michael King threw a complete game for his third win of the season allowing just two hits and one walk.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Rockies at Dodgers

Date: Monday, April 14, 2025

Time: 10:10PM EST

Site: Dodger Stadium

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: COLR, SNLA

Odds for the Rockies at the Dodgers

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Rockies (+271), Dodgers (-341)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rockies at Dodgers

Pitching matchup for April 14, 2025: Antonio Senzatela vs. Dustin May

Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (0-2, 5.14 ERA)

Last outing: 4/9 vs. Milwaukee - 4.1IP, 8ER, 8H, 1BB, 3Ks Dodgers: Dustin May (0-1, 0.82 ERA)

Last outing: 4/7 at Washington - 6IP, 1ER, 3H, 3BB, 1K

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rockies at Dodgers

The Dodgers have won their last 3 games against the Rockies with Dustin May starting

Shohei Ohtani is 1-12 in his last 3 games

is 1-12 in his last 3 games Michael Conforto is 3-24 in his last 7 games

is 3-24 in his last 7 games Ryan McMahon was hitless (0-11) in the San Diego series

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rockies and the Dodgers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Colorado Rockies at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

