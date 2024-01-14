 Skip navigation
Real Madrid vs Barcelona: How to watch Spanish Super Cup’s El Clasico, stream link, preview

  
Published January 14, 2024 10:41 AM

Perhaps the biggest rivalry in world sports — almost certainly the highest profile — takes the stage on Sunday, and there’s silverware on the line as the Spanish Super Cup again is a Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Saudi Arabia is the scene for this tilt, a rematch of the 2023 final that saw Barcelona beat Real Madrid 3-1 for its first Supercopa de Espana since the format went to four teams in 2019-20 competition.

Real Madrid can pull within Barca’s record haul of 14 Supercopas by winning Sunday in Jeddah. No other team has won more than three crowns.

Real already had to endure a Madrid derby in the semifinal, outlasting Atletico Madrid 5-3, while Barcelona blanked Osasuna. Yet that was a day later, leaving Madrid perhaps a bit more fresh for the final.

Real won the first Clasico of the season with a 2-1 win away at the Camp Nou on Oct. 28.

El Clasico: How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona live in Spanish Super Cup

Kick off: Sunday, 2pm ET (January 14)

TV Channel: ABC

Online: Stream via ESPN+, Fubo

Focus on Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s story of the season has been new signing Jude Bellingham, who continues to show us why Birmingham City was ready to make him a statue subject when he was still a teenager.

Real has the best points-per-game haul in La Liga but is a point behind Girona, the surprising Catalan power. Carlo Ancelotti’s back line has only allowed 11 goals in league play and boasts La Liga’s best goal differential at plus-29.

Focus on Barcelona

Barca’s imperious defense of last season has dipped, and the Osasuna win was the first clean sheet since a Dec. 3 blanking of Atletico Madrid. Long-term injuries to Gavi, Marcos Alonso, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen have affected the team in a big way, while Raphinha and Joao Cancelo are also out for this one.

They’re still the top possession side in La Liga by a mile, and midfielders Frenkie de Jong and Ilkay Gundogan will hold the key to this match.

Barca is seven points behind Real while also holding a match-in-hand on Girona.