Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich stage a winner-take-all UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg on Wednesday at the Bernabeu after both teams scored twice in an engrossing first leg.

The 2-2 draw saw Harry Kane convert a penalty and Leroy Sane also score, while Real Madrid got a brace including a penalty from Vinicius Junior.

[ MORE: Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich stats on FotMob.com ]

Real Madrid are coming off a coronation weekend after winning La Liga, Brahim Diaz, Joselu, and Jude Bellingham all scoring in a 3- 0 win over Cadiz that saw Carlo Ancelotti able to rest or significantly limit minutes for Bellingham, Toni Kroos, Vinicius Junior, Antonio Rudiger, and Federico Valverde.

Bayern were ruthless in a 5-1 defeat of Union Berlin, with Thomas Muller scoring twice as Harry Kane also bagged another Bundesliga goal. The Bavarians sit second in the Bundesliga and have all eyes trained on the Champions League.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Wednesday (May 8)

How to watch: Paramount+ and TUDN USA

Real Madrid focus, team news

Real Madrid is healthy aside from David Alaba’s long-term absence as well as a small injury that could affect midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who was an unused sub at the weekend.

Bellingham and Vini Jr have combined for 30 league goals, while Rodrygo’s chipped in 10 and has shown a knack for big-game heroics.

Bayern Munich focus, team news

Harry Kane has been sensational at center forward, his Bundesliga haul now sitting at 36 goals and eight assists this season. He has 13 more goal contributions than anyone else in the division (RB Leipzig’s Lois Openda is second).

Bayern’s long-term injuries include Bouna Sarr, Sacha Boey, Kingsley Coman, and Tarek Buchmann, while there are questions about the status for Dayot Upamecano and Matthijs de Ligt. Raphael Guerreiro.is definitely out, while also limping off at the weekend was Eric Dier.