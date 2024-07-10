Gregg Berhalter out as USMNT head coach following Copa America failure

Just over one year on from being re-hired, Gregg Berhalter is out once again — fired this time — as USMNT head coach after crashing out in the group stage of Copa America 2024, U.S. Soccer announced on Wednesday.

“We are deeply grateful to Gregg for his commitment the past five years to the Men’s National Team and to U.S. Soccer,” said U.S. Soccer Sporting Director Matt Crocker. “Gregg has earned the respect of everyone within our organization and has played a pivotal role in bringing together a young team and moving the program forward. We wish Gregg all the best in his future endeavors, and we know he will find success in his next coaching position.”

This summer’s South American tournament was to be an important litmus test for the USMNT, eyeing a semifinal run or better, two years out from the 2026 World Cup on home soil. Instead, they played three games, scored just three goals and lost twice.

Berhalter was somewhat of a surprise to return as USMNT boss last summer, after the series of events which surrounded his departure following the 2022 World Cup. Alas, the team’s most important players were vocal in support of Berhalter, and perhaps the job also wasn’t quite as appealing as some might think, so back in he came.

The results since Berhalter’s return were mostly what you’d expect: heavy friendly defeats to two of the best teams in the world (Germany and Colombia), comfortable victories over less national sides (Uzbekistan, Oman and Ghana), a(nother) Nations League final triumph over Mexico. Until Copa America, until Tim Weah punched a Panamanian player in the back of the head, until the players didn’t turn up for the manager they called to lead them.

Who next to replace Gregg Berhalter as USMNT head coach?

On one hand, the most exciting part about the post-Berhalter era is that it could go in any one of a hundred different directions. Crokcer and Co., could hit a home run with this hire and win multiple games in the knockout rounds when the World Cup is played here in two years’ time; U.S. Soccer could also get it wrong (again) and see the Yanks bounced in the group stage of a major tournament on their own soil (again).

In truth, it’s not a great time to be wading into the managerial market for national team jobs. The top names in the club game are already employed ahead of the new season, and the one whale on the tip of everybody’s tongue — Jurgen Klopp — intends to take a year-long sabbatical after departing Liverpool.

The USMNT doesn’t necessarily have to make a permanent hire right away, with only a few friendlies on the books this fall, but that would also be invaluable time for a new coach to get to know his players and afford them more time to adjust to new ideas and a new voice in charge. So, the USMNT does kind of need to make a quick hire, which probably rules out Klopp (if he would consider the idea in the first place).

Crocker and Co., could also choose to name an interim coach with an eye toward more candidates becoming available next summer, with just a 12-month commitment required to lead a team at the World Cup — a far more appealing prospect than immediately parachuting in to clean up the post-Copa America mess.

Steve Cherundolo (LAFC), Wilfried Nancy (Columbus Crew) and Patrick Vieira (Strasbourg) are other names that were recently linked with the USMNT job, and make at least a little bit of sense for both sides.