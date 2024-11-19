Report: Trio of Premier League clubs chasing USMNT star Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic isn’t just top of mind for United States men’s national team fans following another star showing this international break — the AC Milan star is being linked with a trio of Premier League clubs.

Pulisic, 26, is in the form of his life for club and country, assisting Ricardo Pepi’s goal in the CONCACAF Nations League first leg against Jamaica before bagging a brace in the second leg.

The ex-Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea star has seven goals and five assists across 15 matches in all competitions for Milan during his second season, and is the straw that stirs the drink for the Rossoneri.

He also has a contract with Milan that runs through the end of the 2026-27 season.

But Calciomercato says that Pulisic’s transfer value is back to where it stood when Chelsea purchased him from Dortmund for better than $60 million, and that Premier League clubs are circling the right winger for a possible January move.

The report claims that long-admiring Liverpool view him as a good fit for Arne Slot’s system, and says that Manchester United and West Ham United want to give new bosses Ruben Amorim and Julen Lopetegui better playmaking options.

Why would Christian Pulisic leave AC Milan?

Pulisic is in a very good place at Milan and he knows very well how quickly things can sour at other big clubs.

It would seem on the surface like Pulisic would be grateful to be happy and important at a massive club like Milan.

But money talks, and perhaps Liverpool or Man United would offer a significant upgrade in pay for the American superstar.

Amorim is going to need more playmakers like Bruno Fernandes, but Liverpool is going well with Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, and Darwin Nunez all contributing to a solid season (and Diogo Jota set to return soon enough).

Milan might not be able to turn down a big offer and Pulisic may feel tempted to prove himself a Premier League star, but this all doesn’t pass the smell test.

Pulisic is thriving in Milan at a historic club with some fantastic pieces around him, even if Milan are on the outskirts of the top four picture. January seems way too soon for a move.