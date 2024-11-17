How to watch USMNT vs Jamaica live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

The USMNT must finish on Monday the job they started on Thursday, the second leg of their CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal clash with Jamaica in St. Louis.

[ WATCH EN ESPANOL: Streaming USMNT vs Jamaica on Peacock Premium ]

The Yanks hold a 1-0 advantage after the first leg thanks to Ricardo Pepi’s 5th-minute goal and another assist from superstar Christian Pulisic. Mauricio Pochettino was victorious in his first competitive fixture as USMNT head coach, but the job is only halfway done. The winner advances to the semifinals in March, when the USMNT would like to compete for its fourth straight Nations League title (the only team to win it thus far).

How to watch USMNT vs Jamaica live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 8pm ET Monday

Venue: CITYPARK, St. Louis, Missouri

TV Channel: NBC Universo / Peacock Premium

Streaming: Streaming online via Peacock Premium

USMNT team news, focus

Tim Weah is expected to return to the lineup on Monday after serving his suspension resulting the remainder of the two-game suspension he was given for his costly red card against Panama at Copa America this summer, though it will be interesting to see who’s place he takes in the team. Yunus Musah has been one of the bright spots during Pochettino’s introductory period, a young player (still only 21) making the most of his opportunities on the right wing in Weah’s absence. The obvious answer is that Johnny Cardoso picked up a hip injury in the first half on Thursday, but is it as simple as Musah sliding back into midfield when he hasn’t played there yet under Pochettino — and let’s be honest, has struggled when he has played there in the past?

Jamaica team news, focus

Jamaica were shorthanded up top on Thursday with Michail Antonio serving a suspension of his own, but the West Ham striker will be back in the team and ready to make an impact from the start when he returns on Monday. With the USMNT expected to dominate possession at home, Antonio will find himself one against two with Tim Ream and Mark McKenzie (or whoever starts at center back) for most of the night. Demarai Gray picked up an injury in the first leg and isn’t expected to be available on Thursday.

USMNT vs Jamaica prediction

Pulisic leads the way once again, with a goal (maybe two) and an assist. The chances will be there all night, it is simply a matter of being ruthless and taking them. With his confidence as high as it’s ever been, that’s won’t be a problem. USMNT 3-1 Jamaica.

