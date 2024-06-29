Romania vs Netherlands: How to watch live, stream link, team news, prediction

Surprise-package Romania and a silky Netherlands side collide in the last 16 of EURO 2024 in Munich on Tuesday.

Romania have been one of the most exciting teams to watch, with their high-energy approach leading to them winning Group E. Razvan Marin and Nicolae Stanciu have been superb in midfield and are the heart and creative soul of this Romania side.

As for the Netherlands, managed by Ronald Koeman, they finished third in Group D but have looked decent going forward as Cody Gakpo has had a fine tournament so far. and Koeman has so many young attackers to choose from. At the other end they’ve been creaking a little and that’s probably down to missing some key players in midfield who aren’t providing a shield for the defense. That said, the Dutch are still the favorites to win this game and reach the quarterfinals.

How to watch Romania vs Netherlands, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12pm ET, Tuesday (July 2)

Stadium: Munich Football Arena

How to watch on TV, stream in USA: Fox Sports, FS1

Romania team news, focus

Left back Nicusor Bancu is suspended so Romania will be forced into a change. The midfield trio of Marin, Stanciu and Hagi will lead their charge and Romania have absolutely nothing to lose. They have attacked this tournament head on and that is their best chance of upsetting the Dutch in Munich. Genoa forward George Puscas could start up front as he and Denis Dragus battle for the starting spot.

Netherlands team news, focus

Koeman has tried plenty of different players in this tournament and is yet to find the right balance in his team. It seems like Gakpo, Xavi Simons and Memphis Depay will start in attack, while Koeman is likely to go back to Dumfries, Van Dijk, De Vrij and Ake in defense. Schouten and Veerman are battling for a central midfield spot, while Reijnders has had a decent tournament in the engine room.

Romania vs Netherlands prediction

It feels like this will be an open, entertaining game as both teams are better when they’re going for it. It feels like the extra quality the Netherlands possess will just get them through, but don’t be surprised if this one goes to extra time. Romania 1-2 Netherlands.