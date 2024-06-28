U.S. Soccer release statement against racist comments aimed at USMNT players

The United States Soccer Federation issued a rebuke of online racist comments aimed at some of its players following a 2-1 loss to Panama at the 2024 Copa America on Thursday.

“U.S. Soccer is aware of and deeply disturbed by the racist comments made online and directed at several of our men’s national team players following tonight’s match.

“There is absolutely no place in the game for such hateful and discriminatory behavior. These actions are not only unacceptable but also contrary to the values of respect and inclusivity that we uphold as an organization.

“U.S. Soccer stands firmly against racism in all forms and will continue to support our players.”