 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Taylor Fritz
Taylor Fritz defeats two-time Grand Slam finalist Alexander Zverev in Wimbledon’s fourth round
Dan Hurley
UConn, Dan Hurley agree to 6-year, $50M deal a month after he spurned offer from Lakers
Pete Alonso
Pete Alonso to compete in Home Run Derby for 5th time, joins Witt, Henderson, Bohm in July 15 field

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_bethannkorda_240708.jpg
Korda returns to LPGA Tour after dog bite injury
nbc_oht_rickearoy_240708.jpg
Jackson challenging Clark, Reese for WNBA ROY
nbc_oht_clarkreese_240708.jpg
Reese, Clark breaking records as rookies

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Taylor Fritz
Taylor Fritz defeats two-time Grand Slam finalist Alexander Zverev in Wimbledon’s fourth round
Dan Hurley
UConn, Dan Hurley agree to 6-year, $50M deal a month after he spurned offer from Lakers
Pete Alonso
Pete Alonso to compete in Home Run Derby for 5th time, joins Witt, Henderson, Bohm in July 15 field

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_bethannkorda_240708.jpg
Korda returns to LPGA Tour after dog bite injury
nbc_oht_rickearoy_240708.jpg
Jackson challenging Clark, Reese for WNBA ROY
nbc_oht_clarkreese_240708.jpg
Reese, Clark breaking records as rookies

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Uruguay vs Colombia: How to watch live, stream link, team news, rematch

  
Published July 8, 2024 02:50 PM

Uruguay’s reward for beating big, bad Brazil in the quarterfinals of Copa America 2024? A matchup with red-hot tournament darlings Colombia in the semifinals on Wednesday, for a chance to face Lionel Messi and Argentina (or Canada) in the final.

[ MORE: Copa America schedule, bracket ]

La Celeste cruised through the group stage (9 of 9 points) with just a single goal conceded (to Panama in their opener), but they had to face Brazil in the last eight because they won just one of three games in Group D and Colombia finished top. It was the first time Uruguay had been held scoreless at this Copa America after scoring nine times in group play, but they prevailed in penalty kicks and sent the pre-tournament favorites home.

Colombia, meanwhile, were busy putting five goals past surprise quarterfinalists Pamana and waltzing in the final four. No one from Los Cafeteros has scored more than twice this tournament, but three players, including Liverpool’s Luis Diaz, have two goals apiece.

How to watch Uruguay vs Colombia, stream link and start time

Kick off: 8pm ET, Wednesday (July 10)
Stadium: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
How to watch on TV in USA: Fox Sports

Uruguay focus, team news

Barcelona defender Ronaldo Araujo suffered a muscular injury during the first half against Brazil and is expected to be out for at least six weeks, ending his Copa America early. The 25-year-old started all Uruguay’s first four games.

Colombia focus, team news

The big story is the return of Big Tournament James Rodriguez, who has assisted five of Colombia’s 10 goals thus far (to go with the one he scored himself). Defender Jhon Lucumi remains an injury doubt after picking up a knock early in the group-stage opener.