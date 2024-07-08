Uruguay vs Colombia: How to watch live, stream link, team news, rematch

Uruguay’s reward for beating big, bad Brazil in the quarterfinals of Copa America 2024? A matchup with red-hot tournament darlings Colombia in the semifinals on Wednesday, for a chance to face Lionel Messi and Argentina (or Canada) in the final.

La Celeste cruised through the group stage (9 of 9 points) with just a single goal conceded (to Panama in their opener), but they had to face Brazil in the last eight because they won just one of three games in Group D and Colombia finished top. It was the first time Uruguay had been held scoreless at this Copa America after scoring nine times in group play, but they prevailed in penalty kicks and sent the pre-tournament favorites home.

Colombia, meanwhile, were busy putting five goals past surprise quarterfinalists Pamana and waltzing in the final four. No one from Los Cafeteros has scored more than twice this tournament, but three players, including Liverpool’s Luis Diaz, have two goals apiece.

How to watch Uruguay vs Colombia, stream link and start time

Kick off: 8pm ET, Wednesday (July 10)

Stadium: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

How to watch on TV in USA: Fox Sports

Uruguay focus, team news

Barcelona defender Ronaldo Araujo suffered a muscular injury during the first half against Brazil and is expected to be out for at least six weeks, ending his Copa America early. The 25-year-old started all Uruguay’s first four games.

Colombia focus, team news

The big story is the return of Big Tournament James Rodriguez, who has assisted five of Colombia’s 10 goals thus far (to go with the one he scored himself). Defender Jhon Lucumi remains an injury doubt after picking up a knock early in the group-stage opener.